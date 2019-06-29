Last gasp Looby goal rescues Aherlow Gaels in dramatic Tipperary minor B semi-final tussle with Boherlahan

Diarmuid Looby earned his Aherlow Gaels side a reprieve in a frantic Tipperary Water County Minor B Football Championship semi-final contest with Boherlahan-Dualla when the midfielder buried a three-pointer in the last minute of extra-time time at Leahy Park in Cashel on Saturday evening to force a replay.

Tipperary Water County Minor B

Football Championship Semi-Final

Aherlow Gaels 3-14 Boherlahan-Dualla 3-14

Wing-back Euan Ryan best illustrated the relentless nature of a Boherlahan-Dualla side who led by a point after an entertaining opening half (2-7 to 2-6).

James Murphy lashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net as early as the sixth minute to get the Mid champions moving in the right direction. And, points from Euan Ryan, Josh O’Dwyer (two) and James Murphy helped Boherlahan-Dualla into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead with fourteen minutes on the clock.

Man of the match Michael Elligott roused Aherlow Gaels with two extraordinary goals - in the 15th minute the wing-forward won a kick-out, played a one-two with Kieran O’Sullivan and then raced through before thundering home his shot, but Boherlahan-Dualla responded with a goal of their own straight away when James Murphy set-up Eoin Moloughney for a close-range finish.

Aherlow Gaels then landed points (which arrived courtesy of Michael Elligott and Diarmuid Looby) before Elligott struck for his second goal in the 21st minute; that strike dragged the West champions to within one of Boherlahan-Dualla.

Conor O’Dwyer tied the game in the 23rd minute and when Tony O’Neill curled over a brace of left-footed efforts Aherlow Gaels led by two before Boherlahan-Dualla closed out the half with three Josh O’Dwyer frees (2-7 to 2-6).

During the opening nineteen minutes of the second half Josh O’Dwyer added three more placed balls to the Boherlahan-Dualla tally and Michael Elligott responded in kind for the Gaels while a classy Diarmuid Looby effort from play ensured that the sides were level (2-10 each) entering the final ten minutes.

Nicholas O’Dea did especially well to hack a James Casey effort off his line in the 50th minute before Diarmuid Looby stroked over a long-range free to present Aherlow Gaels with the lead. Finally, Euan Ryan sparked a Boherlahan-Dualla move, which featured a Jake Canny assist and a Luke O’Flynn finish, to force extra-time (2-11 each).

EXTRA-TIME

In the opening minute of extra-time the relentless Euan Ryan was fouled for a penalty which Josh O’Dwyer stroked home. Aherlow Gaels, however, steadied themselves with two Michael Elligott frees and although Cormac Casey also added to the Boherlahan-Dualla tally the West champions trailed by just two at the interval (3-12 to 2-13).

Boherlahan-Dualla ‘keeper Luke Kevin denied Aherlow Gaels a goal immediately after the break when he deflected a Tony O’Neill effort out at the expense of a ’45 before the Mid champions streaked into a four-point lead thanks to two James Murphy points (one free).

Aherlow Gaels had not managed a score from play since the 39th minute and Tony O’Neill brought that sequence to a close when he landed a point with three to play. The talented left-footer then carved Boherlahan-Dualla open and set up Diarmuid Looby for the equalizing goal in the last minute.

MATCH DETAILS

Aherlow Gaels: Jack Whelton, Graham Bourke, Shane Carew, Nicholas O'Dea, Simon Crehan, Tadhg Carew, Kieran O'Sullivan, Diarmuid Looby (1-3, 0-2 frees), Raymond Hennessy, Kevin Quirke, Tony O'Neill (0-4, 0-1 frees), Michael Elligott (2-6, 0-5 frees), Jack O'Halloran, Ben Carey, Conor O'Dwyer (0-1). Subs: (HT) Moss O'Brien for Kevin Quirke, (41st) Pádraig Power for Graham Bourke, (59th) Graham Bourke for Conor O'Dwyer, (ET) Liam Carew for Conor O'Dwyer.

Boherlahan-Dualla: Luke Kevin, James Tuohy, Thomas Bourke, Ned Ryan, James Casey, Martin Paul O'Dwyer, Euan Ryan (0-1), Luke O'Flynn (0-1), Michael O'Connor, Pádraic Ryan, James Murphy (1-3, 0-1 frees), Jake Canny, Darragh Lacey, Josh O'Dwyer (1-8, 0-7 frees, 1-0 penalty), Eoin Moloughney (1-0). Subs: (HT) Niall Quaid for Darragh Lacey, (42nd) Dean Mulcaire for Pádraic Ryan, (ET) Cormac Casey (0-1) for Eoin Moloughney.

Referee: Tommy Ryan (Kiladangan).

