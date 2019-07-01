Fixtures now confirmed for the attractive Tipperary Water County Hurling League semi-finals

The fixtures have been confirmed for the two attractive semi-finals in the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling League (Johnny Ryan Cup) while the finalists are also now known in divisions two, three and four - the respective league finals are provisionally scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, July 21.

On Friday, July 5 the first Tipperary Water County Hurling League division one semi-final will see Drom & Inch host defending champions Nenagh Éire Óg at The Ragg (8pm). Meanwhile on Sunday, July 7 Roscrea will host Upperchurch-Drombane in their respective semi-final at 12 noon.

Roscrea completed the round robin series with an undefeated record in group one following their 1-18 to 0-13 win over Clonoulty-Rossmore last week while Nenagh Éire Óg booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to a 4-16 to 2-9 victory against Portroe.

There was plenty of drama in group two, however, when Borris-Ileigh drew with Upperchurch-Drombane (1-12 to 0-15) - that result propelled Upperchurch-Drombane to the summit of the group on eleven points with Borris-Ileigh second on ten while Drom & Inch were third on nine.

Then, on June 25, Drom & Inch beat Burgess 4-18 to 2-15 at Kilcolman. Drom & Inch that contest knowing that a win would hand them first place and knock Borris-Ileigh out (Drom & Inch beat Upperchurch 4-17 to 2-11 earlier this season).

DIVISION TWO

Clonakenny and Lorrha-Dorrha will meet in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League division two final - Clonakenny’s spot in the decider was under threat when Paul Murphy’s men faced second-placed Carrick Swans, but the Mid Tipperary side responded to the challenge posed to win 4-12 to 1-15 last week. Meanwhile Lorrha-Dorrha booked their place in the final when they beat Mullinahone (2-19 to 1-12) and finished top of group two.

DIVISION THREE

In group one Drom & Inch sealed their place in the division three final when beating Ballinahinch 1-19 to 0-19. Three teams (Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Moneygall and Knockavilla Kickhams) finished level on twelve points at the summit of group two when Moneygall beat Knockavilla Kickhams (2-16 to 2-14) in the final game. Knockavilla, however, still progressed to the final on scoring difference.

DIVISION FOUR

It was much more clear cut in division four as Arravale Rovers won group one and Carrick Davins won group two.

There are still games to be played in division five and six.

