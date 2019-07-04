Two wins in County Waterford in 24 hours for Tipperary athlete Kealey Tideswell

Clonmel AC athlete Kealey Tideswell continued her hot form of late when recording two wins in County Waterford last week in the space of 24 hours

In the 27th promotion of the popular Ras na Rinne, Kealey was well positioned throughout this race and came home a very worthy and convincing winner in 38 mins 11 secs when finishing 14th overall.

Kealey was having her second race in less than 24 hours and made it a double win as she was the first woman in the Ballyduff Upper Festival 5K on Thursday night in 19:47.