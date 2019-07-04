The View: If Tipp learn from the Munster Final, it could be a very positive experience

From the harshest of experiences the soundest of lessons are learned. If that be true, Tipperary received quite an education on Sunday last in Limerick. Hammered, and humiliated even, by the All-Ireland champions, Liam Sheedy's men left the Gaelic Grounds with their tails between their legs.



But, despite the beating, they also left Limerick with a very clear indication of the levels they must get to, if they are to achieve the ultimate success. So, they know now what is required – do they have the wherewithall to reach those levels? They must believe that they do and despite the severe setback which Sunday represented, the Tipperary players have not lost their skillset overnight – remember this is the same group of players who had blown all of Munster out of the water.

So, what is there to do next? Well, for starters, put Sunday to bed and get on with the job of preparing for the All-Ireland quarter-final.



It's often said after winning Munster that it takes a different team to win the All-Ireland. Well, in defeat, the same can be said – Tipperary need to circle the wagons, plot their campaign from here on and believe that they can get over the disappointment of not having performed in Limerick. Because, not performing is their most serious crime.



Snappy soundbites might point to Tipperary not being able to get to the pace of the game; to their hurling touch being off; to being out manoeuvred tactically. Yes, there are elements of truth in all of these, but to dismiss the showing as simply a bad Tipperary day at the office, is not to give the due recognition and credit to an outstanding Limerick performance. They simply blitzed Tipperary with hard hitting, tight marking, unbelievable hunger and desire, pace in attack, and by executing their game plan with precision.



They shoved up on Tipperary's defence, not in a half hearted way, but by driving at them. This meant that the Tipp players were hardly able to get the heads up and pick out an attacker to supply with ball. When they were able, Limerick ravaged the Tipp attackers in first contact, and won the lion's share of the breaks thereafter.

So, if Tipp went short with puck-outs, the Limerick forwards acted as defenders. If Tipp decided to go long, the ball was swallowed up by the ultra dominant Limerick half-back line. It was a catch 22 situation for Tipp – a totally different scenario to the one which emerged two weeks previously in Semple Stadium.



Last week, we wrote that Cian Lynch was the key to unlocking Tipperary and making Limerick tick. His ability to carry ball, go at the heart of teams and create mayhem, was missing in Thurles, but boy was it evident in Pairc na nGael. Lynch hurt Tipperary every time he gained possession and his positivity on the ball was unmatched by anyone in a blue and gold jersey. By not playing a fortnight before, the Lynch factor remained relatively under wraps. Yes, Tipp were aware of what he brings to the game, but were probably taken aback by the extent of his contribution.



If John Kiely, through his team selection, conceded the battle in Thurles, he was determined to win the war in Limerick. He did and Limericks tactical masterclass won the day. How joyous were the Treaty County supporters in the 44,052 attendance – they outnumbered Tipp by at least 3/1 and they savored this victory.



All the pressure was on Limerick going into this final and in the last quarter of an hour, they released the valve and hurled Tipp off the field. Granted, the game was gone from Tipp at this stage – it had died with Nicky Quaid's save from Seamie Callanan in the 23rd minute - as Limerick bagged 1-9 to Tipperary's 0-2 in that final quarter.

In fact, all told, the second quarter of both halves were to be Tipperary's undoing. Limerick, in the first half, out-scored Tipp by 1-7 to 0-3, while their last quarter was a wipeout, shooting practice as the silverware was being engraved. The Limerick faithful loved it, cheered every score with gusto and it was hard to blame them. In GAA circles, there's not much history left to be made, but winning a first Munster crown at Tipp's expense in Pairc na nGael was a piece which had alluded Limerick – now the annals can be re-written.

So, Limerick are now firmly installed as the favourites to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup after a performance which catapults them into the realm of invincibility – a dangerous, dangerous space to occupy.

They will all be gunning for them now and John Kiely and his management team must plan for a four-week break before the All-Ireland semi-final.

That scene has not been converted into a happy picture for too many Munster champions of late – can Limerick buck that trend?

They will find it hard to repeat last Sunday's performance, but they will go all out to do so. Reaching those levels again will probably retain their All-Ireland crown.



For Tipperary, this campaign can go either way now. Learn from the Munster final defeat and use it to plan the assault on All-Ireland honours. This means assessing every move; every error and mistake; every weakness; and question every decision taken on, and off, the field. For, there were surely questionables on both fronts.

The players and management team will want to rectify things and they will get the chance. But ultimately they must recognise that increased tempo and intensity has to be achieved. The touch has to be better; approach play more creative; and the shortcomings addressed, eradicated or circumvented in some way. That's all easier said that done, but with the players at Tipperary's disposal, it is achievable.

When Liam Sheedy last presided over a Tipperary team which landed the Liam MacCarthy Cup, they did so without winning the Munster final.

Granted, they had more time to get over the humiliation at the hands of Cork in the Munster first round, than they have in this instance. But, Sheedy knows the template and he must be trusted now to implement it. After all, that's why he has been brought in and that's what the players have bought into.

They will know full well that Limerick scuppered Tipp's game by preventing them from getting into flow. And, they must find a way of combating this tactic, for, that is what all other teams will try to achieve as well. Stop the slick passing movements and the precision play from midfield through to attack, and Tipperary are in trouble, because ball winning in direct combat in attack is not a foremost attribute.



Tipp are still in the championship and nobody will want to meet them – it will be the turn of Dublin or Laois next. Cathal Barrett will likely be available for that game – given the context of the game he probably would not have made a huge difference on Sunday. Neither would Patrick 'Bonner' Maher although his ball winning capabilities would have been very beneficial.

So, it's down for now, but not out. All is not lost yet – there's still a championship to be won.

Who'd bet on a third Tipp vs Limerick clash before the Liam MacCarthy Cup's final destination is decided?