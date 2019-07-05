Clonoulty-Rossmore retain the Crosco Cup thanks to a 17-point win over Cashel King Cormacs in West Tipperary

Clonoulty-Rossmore retained the Bertie’s Bar Dundrum, Crosco Cup in West Tipperary when they defeated Cashel King Cormacs at Golden on Wednesday evening last - in a repeat of last year’s final this was a game played in excellent weather conditions and on a surface which was conducive to good hurling. Clonoulty-Rossmore had the upper hand throughout, but were driven all the way by a Cashel side who never gave up while wayward shooting from frees and open play by the town side didn’t help their cause.

Bertie’s Bar, Dundrum West Tipperary Crosco Cup Final

Clonoulty Rossmore 3-16 Cashel King Cormacs 0-8

Exchanges were even in the opening six minutes with Jack Ryan hitting two points for the holders which were cancelled out by Adrian Cummins and Brendan Kelly. Fiachra O’Keeffe got in behind the Cashel defence to score the game’s opening goal after eight minutes to give Clonoulty a lead that they would not relinquish. Jimmy Ryan stretched the lead with a long-range point before three Cashel points (two from placed balls from Conn Bonnar and one from play from Ross Bonnar) cut the deficit. Aaron Ryan, Jack Ryan and Jimmy Maher all got on the score sheet as Clonoulty went in ahead at the break - 1-9 to 0-6.

After the break Clonoulty-Rossmore started as the finished the half with three quick points before Adrian Cummins stemmed the tide after eight minutes. The final quarter was all Clonoulty and a goal by Aidan White and a converted penalty goal from Jack Ryan saw them over the line.

Clonoulty-Rossmore - the 2019 Bertie's Bar, Dundrum Crosco Cup champions.

MATCH DETAILS

Clonoulty-Rossmore: Joey O’Keeffe, Padraig Carew, Donncha Quirke, James Heffernan, John O’Keeffe, Sean O’Connor, Jimmy Ryan (0-1), Jimmy Maher (0-2), Aaron Ryan (0-1), Mikey Ryan, Jack Ryan (1-8, 1-5 frees), Fiachra O’Keeffe (1-2), Aidan White (1-1), James Hammersley. Subs used: Sean Ryan (0-1), Stevie Quinn, Ciaran Quirke, Nathan Slattery, Paddy Hennessy.

Cashel King Cormacs: Owen Quirke, Michael Killian O’Dwyer, Simon Delaney, Ciaran Quinn, Alan Cummins, Lee Bourke, James Cummins, Ross Bonnar (0-1), Dylan Fitzelle (0-1), Jonathan Walsh, Willie Fitzelle, Conn Bonnar (0-2 frees), Aaron Moloney, Brendan Kelly (0-2), Adrian Cummins (0-2). Subs used: Jonathan Grogan, Padraig O’Donoghue, John Gaffney.

Referee: Phil Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.