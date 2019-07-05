GAELIC GAMES

South Tipperary GAA fixtures for weekend and into next week

HURLING AND FOOTBALL ACTION

South Tipperary GAA fixtures for the weekend and early next week are -

 

 

Saturday July 6

Clonmel Oil Senior Football League

Round 4

Monroe 19:30 Ardfinnan V Killenaule

Referee: Keith Delahunty

 

Sunday July 7

 JBH Group 2

Round 2

Newcastle 12:00 Ballybacon/Grange V St Mary's

Referee: Kevin Dowling

 Junior B Football

Round 3

Marlfield 12:00 Clonmel Óg V Moyle Rovers

Referee: Brian Tyrell (Unconfirmed)

Mullinahone 12:00 Killenaule V Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Referee: Paddy Ivors (Unconfirmed)

 

Wednesday July 10

Junior B Hurling Championship

Semi-Final

Fethard GAA Park 19:30 St Patrick's V Ballybacon-Grange or St Mary's

Referee: Pa Shelley (Unconfirmed)

Monroe 19:30 Clerihan V Ballybacongrange or St Mary's

Referee: Luke Foran (Unconfirmed)

 

 