South Tipperary GAA fixtures for weekend and into next week

South Tipperary GAA fixtures for the weekend and early next week are -
Saturday July 6
Clonmel Oil Senior Football League
Round 4
Monroe 19:30 Ardfinnan V Killenaule
Referee: Keith Delahunty
Sunday July 7
JBH Group 2
Round 2
Newcastle 12:00 Ballybacon/Grange V St Mary's
Referee: Kevin Dowling
Junior B Football
Round 3
Marlfield 12:00 Clonmel Óg V Moyle Rovers
Referee: Brian Tyrell (Unconfirmed)
Mullinahone 12:00 Killenaule V Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Referee: Paddy Ivors (Unconfirmed)
Wednesday July 10
Junior B Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
Fethard GAA Park 19:30 St Patrick's V Ballybacon-Grange or St Mary's
Referee: Pa Shelley (Unconfirmed)
Monroe 19:30 Clerihan V Ballybacongrange or St Mary's
Referee: Luke Foran (Unconfirmed)
