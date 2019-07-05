Four county hurling league finals are scheduled to take place in Tipperary on the week-ending Sunday, July 21

Four finals in this year's Tipperary Water County Hurling League are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, July 21 - the division three and four deciders are down for Saturday, July 20 while the battle for the Johnny Ryan Cup (division one) and Jim Devitt Cup (division two) are fixed for Sunday, July 21.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

On Saturday, July 20 in Boherlahan (7.30pm) Drom & Inch and Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams will battle it out for the Dr Fogarty Cup in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League division three final.

Meanwhile the James Holohan Cup will be up for grabs on the same evening at the Clonmel Sportsfield (7.30pm) when Arravale Rovers and Carrick Davins collide in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League division four decider.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

On Sunday, July 21 at 12 noon at Borrisokane Clonakenny and Lorrha-Dorrha will battle it out for the honour of being crowned the Tipperary Water County Hurling League division two champions (Jim Devitt Cup) while the fixture details are not yet confirmed for the Tipperary Water County Hurling League division one final (Johnny Ryan Cup) since the semi-finals are only taking place this weekend - the decider, however, is scheduled to take place on July 21.

On Friday, July 5 (today) the first Tipperary Water County Hurling League division one semi-final will see Drom & Inch face defending champions Nenagh Éire Óg at Borrisoleigh (8.15pm). Meanwhile on Sunday, July 7 Roscrea will host Upperchurch-Drombane in their respective semi-final at 12 noon.

