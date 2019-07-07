Harry Truman was US President when Tipperary and Laois last crossed championship swords at Croke Park

Harry Truman was the President of the United States when Tipperary and Laois last crossed championship swords at Croke Park, Dublin. The sides will meet in the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final on Sunday, July 14 (4pm) fully seventy years after Tipperary and Laois collided in the 1949 All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

The Premier County won that decider 3-11 to 0-3 and the Tipperary team on Sunday, September 4 1949 read as follows: Tony Reddin (Lorrha-Dorrha), Mickey Byrne (Thurles Sarsfields), Tony Brennan (Clonoulty-Rossmore), John Doyle (Holycross-Ballycahill), Pat Stakelum (Holycross-Ballycahill, 0-1), Flor Coffey (Boherlahan-Dualla), Tommy Doyle (Thurles Sarsfields), Seán Kenny (Borris-Ileigh, 0-2), Phil Shanahan (Toomevara, 0-1), Tommy Ryan (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Mick Ryan (Dicksboro, Kilkenny), Jimmy Kennedy (Kiladangan, 2-4), Jack Ryan (Roscrea), Martin Maher (Boherlahan-Dualla), Séamus Bannon (St Mary’s Clonmel). Subs: Paddy Kenny (Borris-Ileigh, 1-2) for Coffey.

Laois were hotly fancied to land the Liam MacCarthy Cup prior to the final - the Laois men beat Offaly (7-5 to 4-2), Dublin (6-6 to 3-7), Kilkenny (3-8 to 3-6) and Galway (4-6 to 3-5) en route to the decider while Tipperary accounted for Cork (after a replay 2-8 to 1-9), Clare (1-15 to 1-7), Limerick (1-16 to 2-10) and Antrim (6-18 to 1-4).

For the 1949 final the Laois team read as follows: Tim Fitzpatrick, Liam Whitem, Jackie Bergin, Paddy McCormack, Jimmy Murray, Tom Byrne, Paddy Rustchitzko (captain), Joe Styles, Billy Bohane, Paddy Hogan, Harry Gray, Paddy O'Brien, Paddy Lalor, Dinny Forde, Paddy Kelly. Subs: Billy Dargan for Paddy O'Brien, Andy Dunne for Paddy Rustchitzko.

2003 QUALIFIER MEETING

Tipperary and Laois collided in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship on one other occasion - in 2003 Portlaoise hosted a qualifier which the Premier County won 3-28 to 0-13.

The Tipperary team on that occasion read as follows: Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange), Thomas Costello (Cappawhite), Paul Curran (Mullinahone), Martin Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Benny Dunne (Toomevara, 0-1), Tommy Dunne (Toomevara), Paul Kelly (Mullinahone, 0-3), Eddie Enright (Thurles Sarsfields), Eoin Brislane (Toomevara), John Carroll (Roscrea), Conor Gleeson (Boherlahan-Duala, 0-3), Mark O’Leary (Kilruane MacDonagh’s, 0-3), Eoin Kelly (Mullinahone, 2-8), Denis Byrne (Mullinahone, 0-6), Brian O’Meara (Mullinahone, 1-1). Subs: Ger O’Grady (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-2) for C Gleeson, Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1) for O’Meara, Aidan Butler (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for T Dunne, John Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Brislane, Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) for E Kelly.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.