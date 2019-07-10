HURLING
Video: Watch Conor Bowe bang home two goals for Tipperary during the 22-point under-20 win over Waterford
Conor Bowe pictured accepting the man of the match award from Seán Stanley (Gortnahoe-Glengoole) following Tipperary's win over Waterford at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Picture: Sportsfile
Conor Bowe notched 2-2 from play during Tipperary's 22-point win over Waterford (3-23 to 0-10) in the semi-finals of the Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Tuesday evening. The rising Moyne-Templetouhy star was named as the man of the match following that one-sided contest. And, now you can watch both of Conor Bowe's goals along with his post-match interview with TG4.
For our report on the 3-23 to 0-10 under-20 win over Waterford please click here.
Here is Conor Bowe's interview with TG4 following his man of the match display.
Laoch na hImeartha Conor Bowe a d'aimsigh 2-2 do @TipperaryGAA ag caint linn tar éis an cluiche.#GAABEO pic.twitter.com/dXJmud22Wj— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 9, 2019
Conor Bowe's first goal arrived in the 36th minute.
Sááááár cúl ag Conor Bowe do @TipperaryGAA #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/lRqX0ZDlTa— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 9, 2019
And, mere seconds later Conor Bowe notched his second when he shortened the grip beautifully.
Agus cheann eile do @TipperaryGAA— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 9, 2019
Cúl uimhir a dó do Conor Bowe#GAABEO pic.twitter.com/7pOXtNa9L8
