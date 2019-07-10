Video: Watch Conor Bowe bang home two goals for Tipperary during the 22-point under-20 win over Waterford

Conor Bowe notched 2-2 from play during Tipperary's 22-point win over Waterford (3-23 to 0-10) in the semi-finals of the Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Tuesday evening. The rising Moyne-Templetouhy star was named as the man of the match following that one-sided contest. And, now you can watch both of Conor Bowe's goals along with his post-match interview with TG4.

For our report on the 3-23 to 0-10 under-20 win over Waterford please click here.

Here is Conor Bowe's interview with TG4 following his man of the match display.

Laoch na hImeartha Conor Bowe a d'aimsigh 2-2 do @TipperaryGAA ag caint linn tar éis an cluiche.#GAABEO pic.twitter.com/dXJmud22Wj — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 9, 2019

Conor Bowe's first goal arrived in the 36th minute.

And, mere seconds later Conor Bowe notched his second when he shortened the grip beautifully.

Agus cheann eile do @TipperaryGAA



Cúl uimhir a dó do Conor Bowe#GAABEO pic.twitter.com/7pOXtNa9L8 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 9, 2019

