Thurles Sars plan a feast of Gaelic games to celebrate the development of the Blues' new field at Toor Killinan

Na Sáirséalaigh Dúrlas Éile, the famed Thurles club who have won thirty-six county senior hurling titles, are planning to host a feast of Gaelic games on Saturday, July 20 to celebrate the development of the Blues' gleaming new field at Toor Killinan.

On Saturday, July 20 three challenge games will be played on the new pitch for the first time - a camogie match at 3pm, ladies football contest at 4.15pm and then at 5.30pm Thurles Sarsfields will take on Limerick outfit Na Piarsaigh in a game which is sure to attract a crowd.

Following this historic event Thurles Sarsfields are inviting all players, members and supporters back to the clubhouse for an evening of celebration from 8pm which will feature music and craic.

