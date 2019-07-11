Kilsheelan-Kilcash score seven goals in 29-point Tipperary minor B football semi-final win over Borrisokane

Borrisokane suffered an embarrassing twenty-nine point defeat at the hands of Kilsheelan-Kilcash in the Tipperary Water County B Football Championship semi-final played at Littleton on Wednesday evening, an encounter which asks questions of the grading system for the B competition.

Tipperary Water County Minor B Football Championship Semi-Final

Kilsheelan-Kilcash 7-13 Borrisokane 0-5

Kilsheelan-Kilcash are a top-class outfit and are capable of mixing it with the best in the A section. They romped home easy winners of the South title and will be strongly-fancied to add the county title. If they are an accurate reflection of the standard in the B football championship in the South, then the A standard must be exceptional.

By half-time in Littleton they had their place in the final wrapped up. The opening quarter was even enough. Kilsheelan started well with four unanswered points, but then Borrisokane hit three on the bounce and seemed to be settling into the contest. Kilsheelan stretched away again with two more points before the real onslaught began.

After nineteen minutes Cathal Kelly had Kilsheelan’s first goal followed four minutes later by a three-pointer from Lee Ryan. In the 25th minute Emmet Butler finished a good move to the net and just before the break Ben O'Connell registered goal number four for an interval lead of 4-5 to 0-8.

Game over really.

Borrisokane needed a huge second half effort to redeem the situation, but nothing they had done in the first half suggested they could produce it and in fact they failed to score during the second period.

Instead, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, now playing at a lesser intensity, stayed firmly in control and their management availed of the opportunity to give their fringe players a taste of the action as they romped home the easiest of winners.

Conor Grant netted their fifth goal at the start of the last quarter followed quickly by another from Cathal Kelly and Jack O'Loughlin rounded off the night when converting a penalty for their seventh goal.

It was all too easy for Kilsheelan-Kilcash who look a formidable outfit at this level with top-class displays from players such as Cathal Kelly, Billy Murphy, Jason Madigan, Ben O'Connell and Lee Ryan.

Borrisokane played manfully all through even when their cause was clearly lost. Against lesser opposition they might have been competitive and while a twenty-nine point loss was an injustice to their effort they were out of their depth. Jack Mahoney was their top performer with Roan Murphy, Peter Collins and Conor Ryan also to the fore. Goalie Luke Gleeson did very well with some quality saves.

MATCH DETAILS

Kilsheelan-Kilcash: Adam Quigley, Casey J Coleman, Conor Neville, Daire Murphy, Lee Ryan (1-1), Jason Madigan, Jack O'Loughlin (1-0 penalty), Billy O'Connor, Billy Murphy (0-1), Barry Kehoe (0-3, 0-2 frees), Emmet Butler (1-1), Jack O'Donoghue (0-2), Ben O'Connell (1-3), Cathal Kelly (2-0), John Carroll (0-1). Subs: Zach O'Loughlin for Kehoe, Conor Grant (1-1) for O'Connell, Charles Shanahan for Murphy, Nathan Keyes for O'Donoghue, Jack Roche for Carroll.

Borrisokane: Luke Gleeson, Peter Collins, Jason Quigley, Kevin Harding, Jimmy Hough, Jack Mahoney, Adam Donnelly, Roan Murphy (0-1), Kevin Cleary (0-1), Darragh Haugh, Oisin Larkin (0-1 free), Stephen Darcy, Barry Ryan, Conor Ryan (0-2, 0-2 frees), Cian O'Meara. Subs: Niall Quinn for Darcy, Kian Kennedy for Donnelly, Sean Egan for B Ryan, Stephen Darcy for C Ryan.

Referee: Sean Everard (Moyne-Templetuohy).