Liam Sheedy has named the Tipperary team to face Laois in Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park

Tipperary return to Croke Park on Sunday, July 14 when the Premier County take on Laois in an All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final (throw-in 4pm) - the Premier County have not played a championship game at GAA headquarters since the 2017 semi-final defeat suffered at the hands of Galway. And, manager Liam Sheedy has named his starting team to face Laois.

The Tipperary team reads as follows:

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, captain)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

17. Michael Breen (Ballina)

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

19. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

20. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

21. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

22. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

23. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

24. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

26. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

Tipperary and Laois last collided in the championship in 2003 when Portlaoise hosted a qualifier which the Premier County won 3-28 to 0-13 while the sides previously met in the 1949 All-Ireland final at Croke Park, Dublin - Tipp won that decider 3-11 to 0-3 on Sunday, September 4 1949.

Laois will enter Sunday's quarter-final as distinct underdogs, but any side capable of dismissing Dublin (1-22 to 0-23) is due the utmost respect.

Please note that the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final between Kilkenny and Cork will precede the Tipp-Laois clash at 2pm.

