Johnny Ryan Cup up for grabs on Wednesday when Drom and Upperchurch collide in the County Hurling League final

The prestigious Johnny Ryan Cup is up for grabs on Wednesday, July 17 when Drom & Inch and Upperchurch-Drombane collide in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League division one final - Templetuohy will host that attractive contest at 7.30pm while the Cahill Cup final is also scheduled to take place in Mid Tipperary that same evening.

Holycross will host the CM Signs Cahill Cup final on Wednesday, July 17 when Loughmore-Castleiney take on Moycarkey-Borris at 7.30pm.

Both of the CM Signs Cahill Cup semi-finals took place on June 19 - defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney required extra-time before getting the better of JK Bracken's at Templemore (2-26 to 3-21). Meanwhile in their respective semi-final Moycarkey-Borris beat Holycross-Ballycahill (2-19 to 1-14) at Holycross.

In the quarter-finals Loughmore-Castleiney beat Thurles Sarsfields (2-17 to 0-18), Holycross-Ballycahill also saw off the challenge of Thurles Sarsfields (2-25 to 2-18), Moycarkey-Borris beat Drom & Inch (1-21 to 0-22) and JK Bracken's proved too strong for Clonakenny (1-18 to 1-14).

The 2019 decider represents a re-match of last year's final when Loughmore-Castleiney edged a classic against Moycarkey-Borris (2-25 to 1-24 after extra-time).

