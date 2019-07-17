GAELIC GAMES
Fixtures Update: There are only eight county club league finals taking place in Tipperary this week
Although you would be forgiven for thinking that there is very little club action taking place in the Premier County while domestic scene remains in the shadow of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship there are actually eight county league finals scheduled to take place in Tipperary during the coming week.
Wednesday, July 17
Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division One (Johnny Ryan Cup) Final
Drom & Inch v Upperchurch-Drombane in Templetuohy @ 7.30pm ET
Friday, July 19
Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division Six (Pauline Coonan Plaque) Final
Solohead v Killea in Dundrum @ 7.30pm ET
Saturday, July 20
Tipperary Water County Football League Division Two (Tipperary Man's Cup) Final
Fethard v Clonmel Óg in Monroe @ 7.30pm ET
Sunday, July 21
Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division Two (Jim Devitt Cup) Final
Clonakenny v Lorrha-Dorrha in Borrisokane @ 12 noon ET
Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division Four (James Holohan Cup) Final
Arravale Rovers v Carrick Davins in Davin Park @ 1pm ET
Tipperary Water County Football League Division One (Dr Clifford Cup) Final
Moyle Rovers v Clonmel Commercials in Ardfinnan at 12 noon
Tipperary Water County Football League Division Three (Board Shield) Final
Sean Treacy's v Killenaule in Boherlahan @ 12 noon ET
Wednesday, July 24
Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division Three (Dr Fogarty Cup) Final
Drom & Inch v Knockavilla Kickhams in Drombane @ 7.30 ET
