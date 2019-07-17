Fixtures Update: There are only eight county club league finals taking place in Tipperary this week

Although you would be forgiven for thinking that there is very little club action taking place in the Premier County while domestic scene remains in the shadow of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship there are actually eight county league finals scheduled to take place in Tipperary during the coming week.

Wednesday, July 17

Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division One (Johnny Ryan Cup) Final

Drom & Inch v Upperchurch-Drombane in Templetuohy @ 7.30pm ET

Friday, July 19

Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division Six (Pauline Coonan Plaque) Final

Solohead v Killea in Dundrum @ 7.30pm ET

Saturday, July 20

Tipperary Water County Football League Division Two (Tipperary Man's Cup) Final

Fethard v Clonmel Óg in Monroe @ 7.30pm ET

Sunday, July 21

Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division Two (Jim Devitt Cup) Final

Clonakenny v Lorrha-Dorrha in Borrisokane @ 12 noon ET

Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division Four (James Holohan Cup) Final

Arravale Rovers v Carrick Davins in Davin Park @ 1pm ET

Tipperary Water County Football League Division One (Dr Clifford Cup) Final

Moyle Rovers v Clonmel Commercials in Ardfinnan at 12 noon

Tipperary Water County Football League Division Three (Board Shield) Final

Sean Treacy's v Killenaule in Boherlahan @ 12 noon ET

Wednesday, July 24

Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division Three (Dr Fogarty Cup) Final

Drom & Inch v Knockavilla Kickhams in Drombane @ 7.30 ET

