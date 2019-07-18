€80,000 facelift for Tipperary soccer club's sports complex

Above - Photographed at Clonmel Town’s renovated sports complex at the Cashel Road are, from left, Triona Deegan (Facility Flooring), Tony Scully (Clonmel Town FC), Mary Kinane (South Tipperary Development Company), Cllr. Michael Murphy (Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council), Michael Maher (Chairman, Clonmel Town FC), Brian O’Donnelll (Treasurer, Clonmel Town FC) and Sandra Kofelvi (Facility Flooring) Picture: Joe Kenny

Clonmel Town FC has undertaken an extensive programme of refurbishment at the Dr. Pat O’Callaghan Sports Complex at the Cashel Road.

This work has included the installation of new maple flooring in the main hall, along with painting of the interior; the installation of new fire doors for the hall, along with emergency lighting and exiting signs; the installation of new internal doors; the repainting of the entrance and retiling of the main entrance area of the complex.

The cost of this work has been in the region of €80,000 and this would not have been possible without support from Tipperary County Council, South Tipperary Development Company and Michael Murphy, chairman of Tipperary County Council.

Funds were also raised from the soccer club’s Joker Poker draws and the club’s golf classic in August 2018.

Quite a number of clubs and community groups use the facility throughout the course of the year.

These include Courage Muay Thai, who have European and Irish champions on their books; Synergy Dance Club, Clonmel Athletic Club, The National Learning Network, Rehabcare Knocklofty, Irish Kyokushin Club, FAI Soccer Schools, The Buggy Club, Three Counties Archers and GAA clubs Clonmel Commercials, St. Mary’s and Clonmel Og.

The committee of Clonmel Town FC are very appreciative of the community’s support as they continue and upgrade their facilities for the benefit of the people of Clonmel and surrounding areas.

