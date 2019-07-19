Tipperary's victory with an asterick raises major concerns for All Ireland semi-final

With apologies to Einstein, everything - even in hurling - is relative. And so a ten-point outcome in an All-Ireland quarter-final will mean different things to different folk.

An alien visiting Croke Park on Sunday evening last would have felt bemused at the sight of the vanquished being feted on a lap of honour, while the victors trod wearily towards the dressing rooms. Context is everything.

For Tipperary this was a victory with an asterisk. The result served the essential purpose of earning a visa to the semi-final, but the nature of the win was seriously flawed.

For Laois the narrative was entirely different. Coming from their perspective, the last three weeks have been head-spinning.

Last year it took a final round win over Meath to stave off relegation to the Christy Ring Cup. Yet twelve months later they’ve claimed the Joe McDonagh cup, turned over Dublin in a preliminary quarter-final and now put in a decent shift against a Tipperary side that just a few weeks ago was being hotly tipped for All-Ireland honours.

And so the plaudits on Sunday were rightly going to the men from Queen’s County. They were the ones who decorated this occasion with a defiant display.

Refusing to be spooked by either the occasion or the opposition, they manned-up and bothered their opponents to an unexpected degree.

A texter on Monday wondered if Tipperary were playing politics in this game. Sadly I don’t think so. For whatever reason the fizz has gone out of this team and unless there’s a rapid turnaround in the next fortnight it could be a tough day against Wexford.

Admittedly it was an awkward game for Tipperary but that hardly explains the poverty of their display. Gone was the bounce we’d seen in the Munster series and instead we had a definite carry-over from the provincial final.

Once again they looked flat and stale; there was little movement, all was ponderous and pedestrian. By contrast Laois were bullish and bubbly in everything they attempted.

Tipp started slowly, with Laois taking the early lead, but then we hit a brace of goals and everything seemed to be falling into place. Jason Forde was prominent in the opening quarter, driving one just outside the right post after eight minutes and then three minutes later earning the penalty after a great fetch. There was real conviction in the way he dispatched that penalty too.

Four minutes later we had a second goal and it was a thing of real beauty. Noel McGrath’s precision delivery from outfield found Callanan, whose deft touch controlled the ball brilliantly before drilling past Rowland from a sharp angle.

This was more like it, two goals in the sack after 15 minutes and surely now the team would settle into the task and find expression for the remainder of the game. It never happened.

Laois stayed unruffled. Jack Lennon was operating as sweeper and with their half forwards tracking back and the likes of Ryan Mullaney and Jack Kelly prominent in defence, we found fewer openings as the half unfolded. With Mark Kavanagh almost flawless on the frees, Laois stayed in touch.

A pattern developed. Laois seemed happy to concede our puck-outs to James Barry, who regularly found himself in acres of space but seemed unsure what to do. One long-range effort trailed wide and thereafter his deliveries were smothered out up by a crowded defence. A lack of movement in attack was no help to the Tipp full back.

As the game wore on the threat of further goals diminished. Callanan did have one chance but he ‘topped’ the shot and the threat was gone. Thereafter we hardly bothered Enda Rowland’s goal.

Nine first half wides and the concession of needless frees was another part of the narrative, as Tipperary struggled to shake off the Laois shackles.

They were proving stubborn opponents. Their followers had their best moment of the day when Tipperary’s defence was split open and Ross King found the net just before half time. Four-up at the break was underwhelming from Tipperary.

It didn’t get much better in the second half, despite Laois being reduced to fourteen men with the dismissal of Aaron Dunphy.

Tipperary continued on their blundering way. Key men remained anonymous and we just about managed to clip over enough points to stay relatively safe. There was no cohesion in the effort, no fluency, just individual scores mainly from distance. Nine of our points came from midfielders and defenders.

McCormack, ‘Bubbles’ and O’Meara from the starting forwards remained scoreless; John McGrath wasn’t much better with a solitary point. And this is against Laois!

Callanan looked dangerous in the first half but got less traction in the second, with little supply coming his way. Forde hit three from play and 1-12 overall, which was a decent return.

At midfield Noel McGrath had individual items, including three points as did Ger Browne early on (two points) before being substituted in the second half.

There were no standout displays in defence either, where Flynn and Barry particularly will struggle for selection the next day. Michael Breen had another frustrating day, being introduced and then picking up a pair of yellow cards. Barry Heffernan probably did best of the replacements.

It’s easy to dismiss it all as simply a tricky game that you’re expected to win handsomely and will get no credit either way - damned if you do and damned if you don’t sort of argument. The problem is when you put it alongside the Munster final you have two of a kind and that then becomes a pattern. We have problems at full back, problems in how we work puck-outs, problems with movement in attack, problems with the concession of silly frees - problems, problems and more problems.

I don’t understand how we can go from the high-energy of the round robin games to the flat line of the Munster final and again more of the same on Sunday. There’s something whimsical in our make-up that defies rational analysis.

Anyway there’s a fortnight now to get back into the groove and hopefully regain the early season swagger. Liam Sheedy declared Wexford hot favourites now for the semi-final. The bookies don’t agree. We’re still the fancy but I’m not so sure.

A parting word on Sunday’s game: Brian Gavin wrote that the sending off “didn’t look right”. It was an extraordinary comment. When two players tangle and niggle each other that’s normally yellow card territory.

However, when one of those players flicks out the hurley and makes contact then it’s a red card every time. That was no different to what Seamus Harnedy did in the league, yet Mr. Gavin had no issue there. We’ll be kind and say that perhaps the Offaly man wanted to be nice to the neighbours.

The opening game was a different sport entirely. This was a real and intriguing contest, where once more Cork’s soft underbelly was exposed.

They can dazzle you at times with brilliance but when it comes to trench warfare they blink. And there’s no better side to draw you into a war zone than Kilkenny.

The first half seemed to be going to script, Cork the superior side and probably deserving of a bigger half-time lead.

That Richie Hogan goal, however, early in the second half reset the terms of engagement and suddenly Cork started to flounder.

Key components of the team went missing and the Cats just mauled them for most of that half.

It took the individual brilliance of Pat Horgan to reignite Cork’s challenge. His third goal was one for all seasons. Even watching replays I still can’t figure out how he managed to outfield full back Lawlor.

With possession then he still had a lot to do but managed to squeeze between defenders and with a swivel of the wrists had the ball in the net before the back men could get in a block or hook. His second goal from a kneeling position looked spectacular but that third one was a moment of amazing brilliance.

However, it wasn’t enough to save Cork. Kilkenny had workers all over the pitch and they simply ground out an extraordinary win.

I was interested in one of Brian Cody’s comments afterwards when he was asked about tactics. He said you can’t win games on the sideline, it’s up to the players to figure out what has to be done.

It was a welcome acknowledgement of the spontaneity of hurling at a time when we’re being bamboozled by pundits trying to reduce it all to chessboard manoeuvres. Ultimately it’s a simple game where you get the basics right and everything else falls into place.

Kilkenny’s semi-final with Limerick will be fascinating.

Incidentally how come we never hear about Cork’s hurling famine because that’s what it is. Next year will be 15 seasons since their last win and this decade is the first in their history without a title.

It’s 14 years since they won a minor title and 18 since their last U-21. For a county of Cork’s tradition that’s incredible. They’ve lost the knack of winning big games.

Anyway Tipperary and Laois took very different conclusions from Sunday last. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, they say. Tipperary were in the trash department on Sunday; for Laois though, it was a moment to treasure.