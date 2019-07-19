Tipperary GAA gets ready for major fundraising day out at the Galway Races

The Team Tipperary GAA Race Day at the Galway Races is on Monday, July 29 and is the fifth Galway Races venture continuing very successful outings for the past 4 years.

The Galway Races Summer Festival is renowned as a premier and most colourful racing festival. While it is a major sporting event, it also appeals to a much wider audience than just the racing fans. With the Killanin Stand Suites, there is something for everyone whether you are entertaining family, friends or business clients. This is the ideal format for mixing business with pleasure, whilst surrounded by the atmosphere and excitement that is the Galway Races.

Past fundraising from the Galway Race Day has gone towards the completion of astro turf and floodlighting on the hurling wall in Dr. Morris Park in 2017 and new car parking facilities catering for 120 cars at the same venue in 2018.

Development plans for 2019 and onwards are in progress and the Team Tipperary GAA Race Day is now firmly established as a successful fundraising venture.

The planning application has been submitted for new facilities in the Kinane (Old) Stand as part of the Centre of Excellence adjacent to Dr. Morris Park and we await approval. Plans for extension and revamping of dressing rooms in Dr. Morris Park are currently being prepared for planning and it is hoped that work will commence before the end of 2019.

With planning permission granted Tipperary GAA in partnership with LIT await grant approval for the new all-weather pitch on their Thurles Campus.

Great work done and much more to do, all thanks to the tremendous support of our patrons.

If you or anyone you know is interested in racing, or just a good day out and who might take a seat or two or a table and support our fundraising efforts, please contact Tim Floyd, County Secretary, 087 2591747 secretary.tipperary@gaa.ie for bookings and further details.