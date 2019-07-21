Round-Up: Glory for Drom, Lorrha, Clonmel Óg, Carrick, Clonmel and Killenaule in the Tipperary league finals

Six county league finals took place in Tipperary during the past five days with Drom & Inch, Lorrha-Dorrha, Clonmel Óg, Carrick Davins, Clonmel Commercials and Killenaule claiming the honours in their respective competitions.

On Wednesday, July 17 Drom & Inch beat Upperchurch-Drombane (3-13 to 0-19) in the division one final of the Tipperary Water-sponsored county hurling league - to read our report on this decider please click here.

In the county hurling league division two decider Lorrha-Dorrha claimed the Jim Devitt Cup when they saw off the challenge of Clonakenny on Sunday afternoon at Borrisokane (3-16 to 1-21).

Also on Sunday Carrick Davins beat Arravale Rovers (1-21 to 1-10) in the division four final.

The division three hurling final is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 24 when Drom & Inch and Knockavilla Kickhams collide at Drombane (7.30pm) with the Dr Fogarty Cup on the line.

FOOTBALL LEAGUE FINALS

All three Tipperary Water-sponsored county football league finals took place over the past weekend.

On Saturday, July 20 at Monroe Clonmel Óg got the better of Fethard (4-19 to 1-6) in the division two decider while on Sunday at Boherlahan Killenaule proved too strong for Seán Treacy’s in the division three final (1-12 to 0-13).

Meanwhile on Sunday, July 21 Clonmel Commercials beat Moyle Rovers (2-7 to 1-4) in the division one final at Ardfinnan and duly collected the prestigious Dr Clifford Cup.

