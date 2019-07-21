Video: A goal from Tipperary star Barry Coffey propels Ireland into the U19 European Championship semi-finals

Following a draw with Norway (1-1) and a defeat suffered at the hands of France (0-1) the Republic of Ireland required a win over the Czech Republic in the Under-19 European Championships in Armenia on Sunday evening. And, the contest was delicately poised at one-all in the 79th minute when Nenagh man Barry Coffey struck for the winning goal.

The Republic of Ireland will now face Portugal in the semi-finals on Wednesday, July 24 while the final is scheduled to take place on July 27.

Republic of Ireland 2-1 Czech Republic Barry Coffey puts Ireland back in front! https://t.co/G9OtcGyz62 pic.twitter.com/gGNMz7WW5w — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 21, 2019

Against both France and the Czech Republic the eighteen-year-old Barry Coffey was introduced as a second half substitute.

During the qualification campaign the Republic of Ireland beat Bosnia & Herzegovina (3-1), the Faroe Islands (3-0), the Netherlands (2-1), Romania (5-0), Azerbaijan (3-1) and Russia (2-0).

In June 2017 Barry Coffey signed with Scottish footballing giant Glasgow Celtic. The Nenagh man is now a member of the Glasgow Celtic first team squad and featured in two recent pre-season friendlies under manager Neil Lennon; on June 26 Barry Coffey started for Glasgow Celtic in a 6-1 win over SC Pinakfeld in Austria while the midfielder was then introduced as a substitute in a 2-1 victory against Wiener SC on June 29.

Barry Coffey starred on the Nenagh AFC junior side which came within a point of winning the Limerick District League Premier Division league title in 2016 while Barry also inspired Nenagh AFC to a first-ever FAI Under-17 Cup title (2016) - the Blues famously beat Cork’s Wilton United 3-2 after extra-time at Pearse Stadium in Limerick on that occasion.

The Republic of Ireland international is the son of Noel and Noreen Coffey and is a brother to Andrew and Maeve.

The full Republic of Ireland under-19 squad reads as follows: Brian Maher (St Patrick's Athletic), George McMahon (Burnley), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Oisín McEntee (Newcastle United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Jack James (Unattached), Kameron Ledwidge (Southampton), Ciarán Brennan (Sheffield Wednesday), Joe Hodge (Manchester City), Lee O'Connor (Manchester United), Barry Coffey (Glasgow Celtic), Niall Morahan (Sligo Rovers), Brandon Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Jonathan Afolabi (Unattached), Ali Reghba (Leicester City), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa), Matt Everitt (Brighton) and Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

