Liam Cahill has named the Tipperary under-20 hurling team to face Cork in Tuesday’s Munster final

The Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship final is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 23 between Tipperary and Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles (7.30pm). And, manager Liam Cahill has named his team to face the Rebels.

The Tipperary team reads as follows:

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg)

3. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s, captain)

5. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

6. Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s)

7. Bryan O'Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Ciarán Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

10. Gearóid O'Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

12. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall)

13. Seán Hayes (Kiladangan)

14. Billy Seymour (Kiladangan)

15. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Subs:

16. Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch)

17. Niall Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle)

18. Robbie Quirke (Toomevara)

19. Kieran Breen (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

20. Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill)

21. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

22. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

23. Andrew Ormond (JK Bracken’s)

24. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

