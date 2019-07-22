Tipperary seniors set to renew their rivalry with Limerick in forthcoming All-Ireland camogie championship quarter-final

Semple Stadium, Thurles will host the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-finals on Saturday, August 3 - on the day Galway will face Waterford (7.15pm) while Tipperary will renew their rivalry with Limerick (5.30pm) with a place in the last four up for grabs against Cork or Kilkenny.

On Saturday Tipperary beat Meath (0-15 to 0-11) to seal second place in group two (behind All-Ireland champions Cork) while Limerick finished third in group one following a 1-13 to 4-23 defeat suffered at the hands of Kilkenny.

In 2017 the Premier County suffered two championship reversals at the hands of the Shannonsiders - Tipperary lost to Limerick in a Munster semi-final (0-14 to 1-14) and in the All-Ireland series (3-12 to 1-20) - but when the rivals collided once more in a 2018 Munster semi-final the Premier County won with eleven points to spare (1-24 to 1-13).

Meanwhile Tipperary camogie will host a meet and greet the players night at 7pm on Wednesday, July 24 at the County Camogie Grounds at The Ragg.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.