Over Tipperary mountains, hills and dales for intrepid Mooreabbey Milers runners

The Galtee Half Marathon took place last Saturday morning in good bright conditions. Out on this one Mooreabbey Milers had Tom Blackburn and Robert Cunningham.

The latest run in the Munster Half-Marathon League saw Tom and Robert out on a 21.1 km run with a climb of 1107 meters.

Tom and Robert left Kings yard and followed the stunning woodland trail north until they joined the famous black road onto the open mountain where they then hit three of the mountain’s highest points – Galtee Beg standing at 799 meters, Galtee Mór 917 meters and Lyracappal at 878 meters before descending back down into the valleys on the south side to traverse some truly beautiful trails before finishing back in Kings Yard.

Tom blew all other competitors away in this one, covering the half marathon mileage in under two hours to take 1st place.

Also on Saturday morning last we had The Galtee 7 7's. We had two men take on the challenge of the Galtee 7 7's last Saturday morning.

On the 34.8km route was Kevin Lenihan and Denis Ryan. With a climb of 2260 meters the run was part of the Munster Long Distance Championship.

The race stared in Kings Yard and after some forest trail it then headed to the open mountain where Kevin and Denis headed for the kite on Galtee Mór, then onto Galtee Beg.

After the descent off Cush to the Glencush car park, Kevin and Denis then followed the Loch Curra trail; once at the lake on the right hand side of the shore they ascended the gully at the rear of the lake.

At the top of the gully they turned right and followed the Galtee wall all the way to Lyranagappul hitting Slievecushnabinnia and Carrignabinnia on route and from there down across the valley for an out and back to Temple hill.

On the return they joined the half marathon route and traversed the south valleys back to the finish in Kings Yard.

Club man Barry Hartnett was RD for this one with help from club members Jane, Ger, Mandy, Paddy, Patricia and Damien.