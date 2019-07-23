Semi-Final Stress Test: Here are five big questions that the Tipperary hurlers must answer against Wexford

When preparing for a contest New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick likes to perform a pre-mortem on his game plan. With a pre-mortem, the coaching staff is told, that the patient is dead; the management team is asked to identify plausible reasons why the team may lose. The purpose of the pre-mortem is not to derail the game plan, but, instead, to strengthen it. So, following the example set by Bill Belichick what are the five big issues or questions that Tipperary must address in order to get the better of David Fitzgerald's Wexford?

MANIC INTENSITY

Cashel King Cormacs' Colm Bonnar has warned this week that the “manic intensity” of the Wexford players may take Tipperary by surprise.

During the round robin stage of the Leinster championship Wexford only won one game (beat Carlow 2-28 to 0-19) while the Model County drew with Dublin (2-19 to 1-22), Galway (0-16 each) and Kilkenny (0-21 to 1-18). Wexford, however, appeared the better and harder-working side against Dublin and Kilkenny while they also strangled Galway when firing seven points without reply. Finally, Wexford landed their first provincial crown for fifteen years when seeing off Brian Cody's men in the Leinster final (1-23 to 0-23).

The victory over Kilkenny has the capacity to alter a Wexford player's notion of who he is and what sort of a team he is playing on. Are the Tipp players prepared to meet that challenge head on?

STYLE OF PLAY

Can Tipperary get a grip on the Wexford style of play? Does every single one of the Tipperary forwards have the appetite to track the Wexford runners?

Hurling people can click their tongues all they like and describe David Fitzgerald's system of play as overly defensive ad nauseam. The fact is, however, that the Wexford style of play is attacking in nature; when the play breaks down the threat from the Model County running game can come from absolutely anywhere.

During the 2019 championship, for instance, twenty-two players have seen championship action for Wexford and fifteen of those have scored from play: Conor McDonald (1-14), Rory O’Connor (2-9), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-9), Liam Óg McGovern (1-3), Lee Chin (0-5), Cathal Dunbar (0-5), Paul Morris (0-5), Shaun Murphy (0-4), Jack O’Connor (0-4), Pádraig Foley (0-2), Aidan Nolan (0-2), David Dunne (0-1), Séamus Casey (0-1), Kevin Foley (0-1) and Simon Donohoe (0-1).

Only six of the twenty-two outfield players have not scored (Conor Firman, Harry Kehoe, Matthew O’Hanlon, Damien Reck, Shane Reck & Liam Ryan) while Mark Fanning, of course, buried the penalty which helped propel Wexford to the Leinster final win over Kilkenny.

For years Wexford lacked match craft. Indeed, the Model County players’ problem was not a lack of spirit, but, perhaps, an excess of it. Manager David Fitzgerald has ensured that this is no longer the case. Wexford are certainly determined and work incredibly hard, but they also have a system to lean on and the required composure to bring it to life.

Basically, if the Wexford runners are not tracked by the Premier County forwards the game will be decided before it gets to whoever Tipperary opt to employ as their free man.

SHORT PUCK-OUTS

In the recent All-Ireland quarter-final Laois left James Barry free to collect short puck-outs from goalkeeper Brian Hogan at his ease. Tipperary, however, did not seem to have a clear plan to place to transition possession from inside their own 45-yard line, through the middle third and into the hands of their shooters.

Thankfully, manager Liam Sheedy and the Premier County camp appear to have worked on this issue since it is likely to be a major factor in the game against Wexford.

Speaking to the Tipperary Star this week Liam Sheedy revealed that his management team were not happy with that aspect of the performance against Laois and that the issue has been addressed: “We felt that, at times, we probably didn’t use it as well and we would be disappointed with some of the movement that we had. We felt that there wasn’t enough movement for James (Barry) when he was coming out with the ball. So, that’s an area that we have been looking to address over the last two weeks because the likelihood is that with the way the opposition set-up there will be guys who will get time on the ball. So, our ability to transmit that ball from our defence through midfield and into our attack is going to be a key aspect to this game. If we can get that right it will give us a real platform to build on”.

INSIDE SHOULDER

Is now the time for Liam Sheedy and his management team to take a risk and pick a player like Mark Kehoe who has that natural instinct to take on his man, attack that inside shoulder of the defender and break the line?

If you look at Wexford's strongest team it features Mark Fanning in goal and defenders Damien Reck, Liam Ryan, Simon Donohue, Kevin Foley, Matthew O’Hanlon and Pádraig Foley stepping right up to mark their men while Shaun Murphy offers sweeper cover. Then you have five guys in the middle third of the field (namely Liam Óg McGovern, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Jack O’Connor, Lee Chin and Rory O’Connor) who are willing to burst a gut and race back to help out while Conor McDonald and Paul Morris stay high up the field.

In that environment Tipperary forwards who attack the inside shoulder of defenders are vital - on aggregate Liam Sheedy's men will not beat Wexford with a series of over-the-shoulder efforts from outside; someone has to break the line and maybe Mark Kehoe is the man to do it.

Similarly, the structure of the Tipp team against Laois would suggest that Liam Sheedy and company may employ Brendan Maher as the free man in the Premier County defence, but, again, since the Borris-Ileigh star is so adept at attacking the inside shoulder of opposition players would Brendan be more valuable to the side in the middle third of the field?

Picking the right players to do the job is not everything in management, but it is one hell of a start.

WEXFORD RE-STARTS

Wexford have had adopted an impressive and varied approach to Mark Fanning's puck-outs this season.

The puck-out leaders from a Wexford point of view are Lee Chin, Jack O'Connor and Liam Óg McGovern while Mark Fanning has also been perfectly happy to ping the ball out short to a whole series of targets like Kevin Foley, Damien Reck, Shaun Murphy and Diarmuid O'Keeffe. Then, of course, Mark Fanning also went long-long to Conor McDonald in the Leinster final to devastating effect.

Are Tipperary ready to deal with these possibilities? Will Liam Sheedy go zonal in terms of defending the Mark Fanning re-start? Once more, are the Tipperary players prepared to track the runners?

SLIDING DOORS MOMENT

There is a real sense that this Tipperary team have reached a sliding doors moment - where the team goes from here could be thrilling or terrifying. We dearly hope that the result of Sunday's game will mark the beginning and not the end of something.

That said, if the above questions are not answered in the affirmative by the Premier County Liam Sheedy may well find himself picking up the national papers on Monday morning armed with a pair of industrial grade gloves and a set of metal tongs.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.