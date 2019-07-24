HURLING
Video: Watch all three of the Tipperary goals from the thrilling Munster under-20 final win over Cork at Semple Stadium
Photographer Eamonn McGee captured the moment when Jake Morris delivered the killer blow at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Tuesday evening in the Munster under-20 hurling final.
All heaven broke loose at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Tuesday evening, July 23 when Jake Morris' last gasp goal in the fourth minute of second half injury time rescued a gritty Tipperary team in the final of the Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship (3-15 to 2-17).
For our report on this dramatic final please click here. You can find our interview with team manager Liam Cahill here and also our chat with team captain Craig Morgan right here.
Meanwhile you will find videos of all three Tipperary goals (as scored by Conor Bowe, Kian O'Kelly and Jake Morris) below along with man of the match Conor Bowe's post-match interview.
Jake Morris with the match winning goal for @TipperaryGAA!@MunsterGAA @BordGaisEnergy @GAA_BEO @GAA__JOE @ballsdotie @SportsJOEdotie #GAABEO #FÉ20 pic.twitter.com/NOiRo45kyU— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 23, 2019
Cúl an-luath Ó Conor Bowe do @TipperaryGAA!@MunsterGAA @BordGaisEnergy @GAA_BEO #GAABEO #FÉ20 pic.twitter.com/SysKjdTEQw— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 23, 2019
An-cúl ó Kian O'Kelly do @TipperaryGAA!@MunsterGAA @BordGaisEnergy @GAA_BEO #GAABEO #FÉ20 pic.twitter.com/c92IfnzIjO— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 23, 2019
Is é Conor Bowe Laoch Na hImeartha! pic.twitter.com/4S3j5lDcYb— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 23, 2019
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on