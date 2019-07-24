Video: Watch all three of the Tipperary goals from the thrilling Munster under-20 final win over Cork at Semple Stadium

All heaven broke loose at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Tuesday evening, July 23 when Jake Morris' last gasp goal in the fourth minute of second half injury time rescued a gritty Tipperary team in the final of the Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship (3-15 to 2-17).

For our report on this dramatic final please click here. You can find our interview with team manager Liam Cahill here and also our chat with team captain Craig Morgan right here.

Meanwhile you will find videos of all three Tipperary goals (as scored by Conor Bowe, Kian O'Kelly and Jake Morris) below along with man of the match Conor Bowe's post-match interview.

Is é Conor Bowe Laoch Na hImeartha! pic.twitter.com/4S3j5lDcYb — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 23, 2019

