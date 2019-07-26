Tipperary need to show they're the real deal to overcome Wexford and secure place in All Ireland final

Will the real Tipperary please stand up?

Readers of a certain vintage might remember a TV game show called To Tell the Truth. It originated in America – where else? – in the 1950s and involved a group of celebrities trying to identify which of three contestants was telling the truth, normally about an unusual occupation. At the end the ‘real’ person was asked to stand up and identify themselves.

It seems like an appropriate- enough image of Tipperary this year because after six league games and a further six championship ties so far, we’re still trying to uncover the ‘real’ Tipperary 2019 vintage.

There’s lots of conflicting evidence to reconcile. The league was poor, the round robin games spectacularly impressive, and then the last two matches seemed to signal a significant regression. Finding a median from these extremes, which might represent the true merit of the side, isn’t easy.

Ultimately, Sunday’s semi-final clash with Wexford has the potential to define our season for good or for ill. Victory and a pass to the final will open up all sorts of delightful possibilities. Defeat … well, let’s not even go there for the moment.

Twice in the past we’ve met Wexford in All Ireland semi-finals - and won on both occasions. The 2001 clash went to a replay. The drawn game, as I recall it, was a real nervy affair from Tipperary. We went from seeming security to near panic at the final whistle. We were seven-up at the break and went eight ahead by the 50th minute. Back stormed Wexford with three goals and eventual parity. The heave-ho was with The Yellowbellies at the end and we breathed relief at the final whistle.

The replay is recalled for the sending-off of Brian O’Meara. A hurler and a gentleman, he did no more than stand up to some sharp provocation and paid a heavy price. Appeals fell on deaf ears and he missed the final win over Galway, played two days before 9/11.

Our other semi-final date with Wexford was back in 1997. This was the first year of the back-door facility, a rear entry we had to avail of after a tantalising loss to Clare in the Munster final. Wexford, as reigning champions following their win over Limerick the previous year, went in as favourites but Tipperary produced their best of the season. Mullinahone’s Leahy and O’Meara had first half goals and essentially those were the difference at the end, 2-16 to 0-15. Clare again stood in the way in the final.

Our overall championship record against Wexford shows that we’ve played 11, won 7, lost 3 and drew 1. The 60s, of course, was the era of intense rivalry between the counties, meeting in four finals and sharing them out two apiece. Our wins from ’62 and ’65 were sandwiched between losses in ’60 and ’68.

Our most recent championship clash with Wexford was in the qualifiers in 2010. Colm Bonnar was managing down in the south-east and the game had a Saturday billing at Thurles. Declan Fanning sustained a nasty ear injury early on but Tipp eventually settled into some rhythm and led at the break by 0-15 to 0-7. Ultimately it was all stress-free as Tipp romped home, 3-24 to 0-19 winners. The recovery from defeat to Cork was on and would eventually find completion on a glorious September day.

Our only other meeting with Wexford in the modern era was in a 2007 quarter-final at Croke Park. Babs was in charge, Cummins and Kelly were on the sideline at the start and we got caught by a late Damien Fitzhenry goal for what was a sickening – some would say self-inflicted - defeat.

So much for history. The modern Wexford is a different animal entirely. Like him or loathe him, Davy has brought a new direction and drive to the team. Kilkenny’s win over Cork a week ago gives added merit to Wexford’s Leinster final breakthrough. Wexford are on a high and that should mean a red alert for Tipperary.

In the past Wexford hurling often had a wild and reckless element to it. They always had good hurlers but often their method was all energy and no economy. They’d bulldoze through the tackle, balloon aimless ball up the field, hit silly wides, give away equally silly frees and generally come undone.

Davy has brought method to the mayhem of the past. They still have that high-energy approach, but now there’s a sharp focus to their hurling. They’re finding opponents with passes, working the ball up the field with plenty of runners offering options and the shooting has become very precise – so precise that in the Leinster final they hit just three wides to Kilkenny’s twelve.

They’ll play a sweeper, of course, it’s central to the Davy method. In Kevin Foley they’ve found the player best equipped for that job so Tipp’s deliveries into attack will have to be very exact.

In defence the likes of Liam Ryan and Matthew O’Hanlon provide a strong central line and be assured Davy will have thought long and hard about his match-ups in a bid to curb that Tipperary attack.

The Wexford attack is potent too. Lee Chin, Rory O’Connor and Conor McDonald for me are the major threats. Chin’s free-taking has become an essential feature.

Underlining all of this is great athleticism, which means they’re full of running and energy and will try to isolate Tipp defenders at every opportunity. What the Leinster final illustrated too is that they’ve matured and after three years of Davy’s method they’re comfortable with it and will stick to the process, whatever the setback.

For Tipperary all of this represents a huge challenge, coming after two below-par games. The extent of the Munster final mauling was very worrying and the Laois game didn’t offer any convincing evidence that it was a once-off glitch.

How the management reacts when it comes to team selection will be instructive. An All-Ireland semi-final is normally not a place to make dramatic changes so I suspect the gut instinct of Sheedy and company will lean towards caution. Still, even allowing for a conservative mind frame, there are issues to be confronted.

Worryingly, James Barry appears to be a target for opposition teams at this stage. He had a torrid time on Peter Casey in the Munster final and he didn’t exactly banish that impression against Laois.

Finding a replacement, however, is the problem. Barry Heffernan deputised in the round robin against Clare when Barry was ill and again it was Heffernan who came on in the Munster final late in the match. Starting the Nenagh man would still be a big gamble for this semi-final. I suspect when the move wasn’t made for the Laois game it’s unlikely to happen now.

The other defensive issue revolves around number four. It’s been something of musical chairs between Sean O’Brien and Alan Flynn; either the management can’t make its mind up or else it’s horses-for-courses in individual games.

In all of this Seamus Kennedy remains a viable option in defence also. Getting the match-ups right will be important against the physical strength of players like McDonald and Chin or the pace of O’Connor.

Midfield is also an area to be addressed. Ger Browne did reasonably well there against Laois, especially early on, but Michael Breen might be seen as the more physical option against Wexford. Dan McCormack spends a lot of time in the middle of the park too so he could be listed as partner for Noel McGrath.

Our attack was poor the last day so it’s likely they’ll be reappointed with instruction to shape up this time or face the consequences.

Personnel and positions aside, the key aspect for Tipp is trying to recover the zip and pep so evident in the round robin games but strangely lacking against Limerick and Laois. Perhaps the demands of an All- Ireland semi-final will re-focus and re-energise everyone. They’ll have to be at their best if we’re to stay alive in this championship.

There’s no doubt Wexford will try to create space at our defensive end so keeping shape will be important there. If defenders hold back to cover the lines then it means a stronger workrate from those outfield. Witness T.J. Reid back on his own end line late in the game against Cork. That’s the modern game, where playing just your position is no longer sufficient.

It’s a difficult game for Tipp where everything needs to click on the day if we’re to stall Wexford’s momentum. I’m not confident, certainly not as confident as the betting odds which have us listed at 1/2 against 2/1 for the Leinster champions.

Meanwhile, before this appears in print the U-20s will have faced Cork in a Munster decider at the Stadium on Tuesday night. Cork are marginal favourites.

Tipp easily swatted aside Waterford in the opening bout and, of course, the comfort here is a safety net which means qualification for the All-Ireland series, irrespective of the result this week. Liam Cahill and colleagues, however, I’m sure won’t be thinking in those terms. There’s a cup on offer and they’ll wish to go for it and exact revenge for last year’s outcome. The form of individual players could sway Liam Sheedy when it comes to senior selection.

Anyway the big one is on Sunday. We’ve seen both extremes of this Tipperary senior side during the year. Now let’s see the real deal.

P.S. I didn’t like Eddie Brennan’s further commentary on the sending-off in the Laois game. Too much old style macho stuff - and the charge of simulation against Paudie Maher was downright mean.