We're off to Kilkenny: Tipperary will face Wexford in the All-Ireland under-20 hurling semi-final at Nowlan Park

The fixture details have been announced for the semi-finals of the Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship - on Sunday, August 4 Nowlan Park, Kilkenny will host the meeting of Tipperary and Wexford at 1.45pm while on Saturday, August 3 Cork take on Kilkenny is in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise (2pm).

The Model County narrowly lost the Leinster final to Kilkenny (0-18 to 1-17) while they also beat Offaly (2-20 to 1-18) en route to that provincial decider. The All-Ireland under-20 hurling final is scheduled to take place on August 24-25.

“I think we will improve a lot from tonight after a manic struggle like that,” Liam Cahill said following Tipperary's dramatic provincial final win over Cork (3-15 to 2-17) - you can read our report on that clash by clicking here.

Under-20 manager Liam Cahill also said that the Tipperary players would promptly re-focus on the Leinster finalists: “We have spoken about it there now in the dressing room - they are good guys, they are high achievers and they are ambitious”.

And, the Premier County players have plenty to work on. Manager Liam Cahill, for example, was not happy with the performance of the team during the opening minutes of both halves against Cork: “We looked a little bit nervy and we needed to settle down. We were hurling frantic more so than we were hurling composed. We discussed that at half-time and I suppose, for me, the big issue at half-time was that when we did the get the couple of scores together that we allowed Cork to get scores immediately after that. So, that's something that we have to work on. When we do put away a goal opportunity we need to be able to get the next score after that to nail it down. There is lots to work on”.

And, Tipperary team captain Craig Morgan also realises that a huge challenge now lies ahead of the Tipperary team: "The All-Ireland (series) is a new championship. We have to enjoy winning the Munster final, but we have to go again. We know what's coming ahead of us. Wexford are a good team - they gave it to a strong Kilkenny side so they are coming with a vengeance; they will want to win this as well. It's wide open for any of the four teams. It's a new championship. We need to re-start now and go again”.

