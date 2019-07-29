Meet Your Heroes: Tipperary senior hurlers invite blue and gold supporters to an open night on July 31 at Semple Stadium

The Tipperary senior huring panel are inviting supporters of the blue and gold to an open training session on Wednesday, July 31 at Semple Stadium, Thurles (7-9pm) - a meet and greet session will take place from 8.15pm.

The Premier County, of course, beat Wexford (1-28 to 3-20) in a frantic All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final on Sunday and will face old friends Kilkenny in the decider on Sunday, August 18 (3.30pm).

