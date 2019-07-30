Tipperary schools Nenagh CBS, Thurles CBS and Our Lady's Templemore feature in the Dr Harty Cup draw

The draw has been made for the 2019-20 Dr Harty Cup - Nenagh CBS, Thurles CBS and Our Lady's Templemore will all compete in the prestigious Munster Post-Primary Schools Under-19A Hurling Championship.

The full draw reads as follows - group A: Thurles CBS, St Colman’s College (Fermoy), John the Baptist Community School (Hospital, Limerick) and Nenagh CBS.

Group B: De La Salle (Waterford), Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh (Cork), Blackwater Community School (Lismore, Wateford) and St Flannan’s College (Ennis).

Group C: St Francis College (Rochestown, Cork), Christian Brothers College (Cork), Árdscoil Rís (Limerick) and Our Lady’s Templemore.

Group D: Midleton CBS (Cork), Hamilton High School (Bandon, Cork) and St Joseph’s (Tulla, Clare).

Thurles CBS have won eight Dr Harty Cup titles with their last Munster crown materializing in 2015. Our Lady's Templemore have won the title twice and collected the cup famously in 2017 while Nenagh CBS have appeared in four finals, but, unfortunately, lost them all.

FURTHER READING

