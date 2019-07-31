Like days of yore, Tipperary just would not accept defeat

From the moment Tipperary went down to fourteen men in this pulsating All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final, to the moment Jake Morris swung over that magnificent winning point six minutes into injury time, the Premier County out-scored Wexford by twelve scores to six.



Granted two of those six Wexford scores were green flags, but the frequency of Tipperary's troubling of the umpires does show the extent to which they had created the momentum and maintained it, despite the hammer blows taken.

And, there were hammer blows.



Three disallowed goals - two of them definitely in the wrong; a Wexford goal which had square ball written all over it; down to fourteen men from the 11th minute of the second half - the hits were more frequent that Elton John's in the '80s and were serious affronts to Tipp's prospects.



And yet, they took them on the chin and still found a way to win this game.



In Tipperary setting up a seventh All-Ireland final clash with Kilkenny since 2009 they answered some of the harshest of critics who suggested that the side lacked energy, heart, desire and appetite for the big battles. On Sunday they showed how the Premier heart is pumping with all of the spirit of Knocknagow and Matt the Thrasher and how special it was to hear strains of Slievenamon reverberating around Croke Park.



There's a scene from The Untouchables where Elliot Ness is stares into the eyes of dying detective Jim Malone played by the magnificent Sean Connery.

“What are you prepared to do,” Malone spouts with his last dying gasp as he questions Ness' commitment to bring Al Capone and his cronies to justice.



Well, Tipperary stared into the face of death and were questioned with as much intensity: “What are you prepared to do.”

They did what they had to do by rolling up the sleeves; displaying manic intensity in the tackle; absolute concentration; and simply not accepting defeat as an option. Tipperary were not for leaving this game behind them, no matter how the odds were stacking up against them. Not this time. Sorry Wexford, this is our year.



Resolve, drive, passion and hunger won the day for Tipp, but you have to throw in superb hurling as well.

Granted there were many mistakes made, especially as Wexford came at Tipp in droves in the first half and threatened to over run them - how were so many overlaps happening we wondered. But, they got in at half-time only two points in arrears, having hit five of the last eight scores of the half and got themselves sorted.



Not as open to Wexford raids on goal then upon resumption, Tipp were back level when John McGrath received his second yellow card and five down again within three minutes of his departure.

From then on though, Tipp took the game to Wexford and the numerical disadvantage actually seemed to help - Davy Fitzgerald rightly lamented the fact that Tipp lost a player, but gained greatly from the space created.



With Kilkenny having dethroned the All-Ireland champions Limerick the evening before in another pulsating clash, both Tipperary and Wexford knew that the prize which awaited them were they to emerge with the spoils from the second semi-final.

And, they also both knew that the savage levels of intensity attained in the first semi, would have to be replicated in the second game - Wexford were renowned for it, Tipperary not as much so, but if the Premier were to have a prayer in this game, they needed to find themselves moving through the gears very quickly. They did.



Much had been made of Tipp's under par showing in the quarter-final clash with Laois, but the smart commentators were also pointing to the job having been done without much much fuss or fanfare - time enough to be firing on all cylinders when and stern tests would emerge.

Sunday was one of those tests and Tipp responded in brilliant fashion. The doubting Thomases of the county haven't come out of hiding yet.



Given the nature of set-ups and formats in the modern game, especially involving Davy Fitzgerald- drilled sides, this game was always going to be an arm wrestle and a real test of resolve - a flashback to the league encounter at Wexford Park provided enough evidence to suggest this, albeit on a much tighter pitch, therefore making it easier to execute. But, Tipp had to deal with that, find their way around it and get on with it. They did and their preparations worked a treat when they eventually worked things out.



The players' body language as they hit the field set the tempo - they were pumped up for this one and their pre-match routine was top class. They were sharp, moving with intent and in the zone. They had to be because Wexford fired all bar the kitchen sink at them.



This was a day for heroes and Tipperary had them in abundance - Noel McGrath kept the scoreboard ticking over at vital stages; Ronan Maher had one of his finest hours; Brendan Maher was magnificent; as were Barry Heffernan and Seamus Kennedy. Brian Hogan made some vital interventions while Forde, Callanan and John O'Dwyer were sharp and dangerous all the time. But the work rate across the lines was massive with Dan McCormack, Niall O'Meara, Cathal Barrett, Seamus Kennedy, Michael Breen and Padraic Maher all doing their bit to hold out Wexford, initially, and then see them off. Survival instincts were summoned, before the killer instinct kicked in.



It cannot be stressed enough how under pressure Tipp were in this game, but their composure was admirable. They didn't panic or wilt in the face of the onslaught. Instead, they remained patient, worked the ball through the lines and took their scores including four points off the bench from Willie Connors, Jake Morris, Mark Kehoe and Ger Browne.

Perhaps Tipp's bench had been questioned in the past - where was the depth? Sunday proved that the men to bring the ship home are there, with all making big impacts- remember they were not being called in to get a run-out in Croke Park, they were being called in to put out a fire and rescue the game. In fairness, they did it.



And, so the stars are aligned for another Tipp-Kilkenny All-Ireland final. Despite the perception that Kilkenny have had the share of the spoils when it comes to the clashes, should Tipperary win it will be three All-Ireland's apiece since 2009 and one draw.



It will be another massive challenge and another huge game to look forward to.

Tipp supporters have been out-numbered in most of their games so far this season - let's hope they manage to scrounge tickets from everywhere and anywhere for the final. Because, as Sunday proved, when the crowd get going, they can be a sixteenth man.