Tipperary athletics boost with top performances from young Carrick-on-Suir stars

Young athletes brought great pride to their club Carrick-on-Suir AC following awards for successful achievements deservedly earned at the recent National Championships.

There were gold medal wins for Lorna O’Shea U/16 and Miriam Daly U/19.

In the Children’s Games competition Ruby Norris and Izabela Wielowska were 3rd in Long Jump U/10 with a combined jump of 7.01m.

Ruby has had a great year winning the individual long jump Championship U/10 at both the Munster and National championships.

In the 60m Ruby and Sophie O’Brien finished a fine 4th place.

The relay team U/10 finished 2nd and during their race they were badly impeded by another team - they will be back to fight another day.

Sarah Bartley joined Izabela, Ruby and Sophie in what was a great race for U/10 in a time of 62.02secs.

In the U/13 we had Ava Connolly in the 60m hurdles finishing 3rd in her heat.

Joshua Simpson in the Long Jump had a personal best performance jump of 4m.47, finishing 6th in the final. He also competed in the javelin with a throw of 22m.91.

U/14 Jade Barry won a bronze medal with a great personal best throw of 29m .82

Killian Power also competed in his long jump final finishing with a jump of 5.02m

U/15 Ellen Bolger ran a great race in the 600m to finish with a personal best run of 2.35 secs

Emma O’Neill put in a great performance in her long jump finishing 4th with a personal best jump of 4m.88.

Emmet O’Neill improved his performance by over 9m to finish 3rd in the Hammer with a throw of 41m.06.

U/16 Lorna O’Shea won the heat of her 250m hurdles in a fast time of 36.67secs and followed up with a great win in the final in a time of 35.63secs.

Lorna finished 4th in the long jump with personal best jump of 5m.07.

U/17 Lynn Vermeer was 5th in the final of the 100m hurdles in a time of 16.75secs

U/19 Miriam Daly won gold in her 400m hurdles in a time of 62.48secs.

Rose Ann FitzGerald won bronze in her 400m in a time of 59.57secs and she reached the finals of 100m, 200m and 400m sprints.

In the Relay finals, girls U/18 won bronze medals with the team of Lynn Vermeer, Caoimhe Power, Rachel O’Shea and Marian Gillman.

Our U/19 girls relay team won bronze with the team of Rachel O’Shea, Rose Ann FitzGerald, Georgia Walsh and Marian Gillman.

Joshua Slater U/15 was competing in his first major competition in All Ireland B Finals and won gold in the long jump with a jump of 4.18m

Well done to all athletes.