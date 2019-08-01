Alan Moloney stars as Rockwell Rovers advance to West Tipperary Intermediate Football Final

West Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final

Rockwell Rovers 2-12 Cashel King Cormacs 1-7

Rockwell Rovers booked their place in the Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Intermediate Football Championship Final as they saw off the challenge of neighbours Cashel King Cormacs in Golden on Wednesday evening. A strong first half showing from Rockwell Rovers helped by top scorer Alan Moloney who finished with 2-7, paved their way for a victory and a spot in the final though they did have to withstand a strong second half challenge from Cashel King Cormacs.

Alan Moloney and Liam Fahy had Rockwell Rovers off the mark in the opening four minutes. Rockwell Rovers working the ball patiently up the field into a scorable position. Adrian O’Dwyer got Cashel King Cormacs off the mark in the eight minute with a point from play. Cashel were now creating chances and could have had two goals in the space of a minute.

Firstly Tomas Skeffington’s shot was saved by Shane Nolan while a minute later Adam Kennedy’s shot came back off the post. The game after this was Rockwell Rovers as they took over. Alan Moloney goaled and added another point from a free. Patrick Fahy did pull a point back for Cashel but they were now struggling to win possession from their own kick-outs. Rockwell were holding possession well and attacking patiently. Alan Moloney pointed and then added a second goal when he found himself in space close to goal after Rockwell won another kick-out.

Rockwell dominated the reminder of the half and added further points from play and placed balls while Ross Doyle added two pointed frees for Cashel. Rockwell Rovers ahead at the break 2-9 to 0-4.

Cashel to their credit came out fighting in the second half and took the game to Rockwell Rovers limiting them to just three points. Tom Clarke goaled early and Cashel continued to attack with Ross Doyle and Brendan Guckian adding points from frees but they struggled to break down the Rockwell Rovers defence. Colm and Alan Moloney added points for Rockwell Rovers in the second half to seal their place in the final against Golden/Kilfeacle.

Rockwell Rovers were always comfortable in possession and their midfield of Eoin Shine and Paul Hally claimed a lot of possession especially in the first half which was the launch pad for their attacks. Fergus English and Liam Fahy were strong in defence and also a threat going forward. Alan Moloney was their scorer in chief while Colm Moloney and Willie Flynn got through a lot of work.

Best for Cashel King Cormacs were Patrick Fahy and Michael Coleman who worked tirelessly while Ross and Connor Bonnar were also to the fore.

Rockwell Rovers: Shane Nolan, Fergus English, Stephen Mason, Robert O’Donnell, Eoghan Sheehy, Liam Fahy (0-1), Diarmuid Lonergan, Eoin Shine (0-2), Paul Hally, Patrick Keating, Alan Moloney (2-7, (0-4f)), Conor Walsh, Patrick Halley (0-1), Colm Moloney (0-1), Willie Flynn.

Cashel King Cormacs: Owen Quirke, Tom Clarke (1-0), Patrick Morrissey, John Darmody, Brian Davern, Michael Coleman, Tony Hewitt, Ross Bonnar, Patrick Fahy (0-1), Conn Bonnar (0-1), Ross Doyle (0-3, (0-2f)), Adam Kennedy, Adrian O’Dwyer (0-1), Brendan Guckian (0-1), Tomas Skeffington.

Subs Used: Ciaran Davern, Robert White, Conor Devitt

Referee: Seanie Peters (Aherlow).