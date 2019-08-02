Hillview Sports Club - Bergin and McCarthy claim pitch and putt captains prizes

Pictured above:

Hillview Captains’ Prize presentation. Front row, from left to right: Adrian Anglim, Gents Captain, Jeremiah Bergin, Gents Winner, Gemma McCarthy, Ladies Winner, Veronica Anglim, Ladies Captain, Noel Byrne, Hillview President, Daryl Cashin. Back row: Stephen O’Reilly, James Cleary, Kathleen Shanley, Joe Hickey, Shula McCarthy, John Cawley, Con Lucey, Annmaria Quigley and Nora Whelan Picture: John Kelly

Despite some rain and wind during the day there was a good turnout for the annual Captains’ Prize event. Our Lady Captain Veronica Anglim and Gents Captain Adrian Anglim would like to thank all who supported the competition. Many thanks to all who helped Veronica with catering and brought lots of sweet treats for the day. Thanks to Chef Brenny Cronin for the BBQ. It went down really well before the playoff. Many thanks to the bar staff who helped calm our nerves as we watched Shane Lowry win The Open. Shane started his career in pitch and putt, so maybe there’s hope for some of us yet. As always thanks to our ground staff for presenting the course in excellent condition.

GEMMA McCARTHY CAPTURES LADIES CAPTAIN’S PRIZE

Both the ladies and gents competitions were hotly contested, with only a handful of shots separating the top six or seven players heading into the playoffs. An excellent one under par final round saw Gemma McCarthy win the Ladies Captain Prize. Anne Marie Quigley claimed the runner-up spot on the countback, having recorded the best round in the playoff. The ladies Gross prize went to Shula McCarthy. The final 18 winner was Nora Whelan. The Nett 0-13 section was won by Kathleen Shanley, while Lorraine Creed won the Nett 14 and over prize.

JEREMIAH BERGIN WINS GENTS CAPTAIN’S PRIZE

The Gents Captain’s Prize was won by Jeremiah Bergin. Despite an over par last round, he had enough in hand to win by the slimmest of margins from Daryll Cashin. Daryll, continuing his form in all the big competitions this year, pushed Jerry all the way. The gross prize went to James Cleary with 17 under. Con Lucey claimed the Final 18 prize. The senior nett was won by Stephen O ‘Reilly. Intermediate nett went to Joe Hickey, with the Junior nett won by Seanie O’Connor. Hole in One went to James Cleary with a peach on the 18th. Nearest the Pin for the Gents on the 9th went to John Cawley while the Ladies on the 15th was won by Ann Wall. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all who supported our Captains’ Prize.