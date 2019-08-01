Fabulous Tipperary hurlers treat fans to a magnificent two hour meet and greet

When Liam Sheedy returned to the helm as Manager of the Tipperary senior hurling team, he outlined his number one priority as being the winning back of the Tipperary public - well, last night in Semple Stadium would suggest that this goal has been emphatically scored.

A massive attendance enjoyed the run of Semple Stadium after the training session had been completed and the players, management and backroom teams stayed on until after 10:00pm signing autographs and taking photos with their adoring supporters who were thrilled with the level of access to their heroes.

Despite the rain, which fell at times, the supporters came in their throngs from early in the evening to get top class vantage points along the sidelines of the men who will face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Final on Sunday fortnight. And, they were not to be disappointed as the players went through a decent sessions to get the stiffness out of the legs following the exertions of last Sunday's stirring victory over Wexford in the semi-final.

The efforts of the Tipp men have gained them the support of their people and last night the players and management team were enveloped in a shroud of affection and support which will sustain them as they sharpen their armoury for the Cats.

An estimated attendance of 7,000 made their way to Semple Stadium in hope of meeting the players - they left well after 10:00pm delighted at having done so. And, the players and management were so patient, so obliging and so willing to make the day of all those children who came to meet them. They made a huge impression and there was a really special atmosphere in Semple Stadium all the way through - chants of Tipp, Tipp, Tipp reverberated throughout on different occasions, but especially as the players left the field following their training session, before returning to the field again to meet the supporters.

Now, the real work beings in readying themselves for Kilkenny.

We wish them well with their preparations.