Kilkenny driver sang Slievenamon on bus bringing young Tipperary supporters to Croke Park!

We came We saw We conquered!

What an amazing day Carrick Davis had with their juveniles in Croke Park on Sunday.

Davins juveniles with parents and mentors before heading to Croke Park to cheer on Tipperary

The children soaked up the atmosphere cheering on Tipperary.

The kids were just brilliant and a credit to the club and their families. The craic was mighty, they were singing from the time we left the Davin club. They didn’t stop singing till we arrived home at 10pm.

Special thanks to Piltown Coaches for giving us the soundest driver ever, a Kilkenny man who sang Slievenamon with us and joined in the craic and banter with the kids. Last but not least thanks to Yvonne Norris, Ashley Norris and Andrew Power for helping us with the kids, we appreciate it.

What a fantastic morning we had at our U6 Blitz on Saturday, July 27. Lots of future Tipperary, Kilkenny and Waterford players in the Davin Park showing of their skills. Weather was fantastic thanks to all the parents, grandparents aunts and uncles who came out to cheer them on.

Thank you to Piltown and the Mollerans for coming along with their U6 players. And a big well done to all the children who played their first ever match.