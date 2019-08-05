Tipperary athletics - Maunsell and McCann tops in Clogheen 5k

There was a Clonmel AC double in the men’s and ladies events in the Careys Pharmacy Clogheen 5k road race.

Kevin Maunsell was a convincing winner of the men’s race, completing the scenic course in 15.12.

Kevin O'Brien East Cork was 2nd and John Fitzgibbon Thurles Crokes was 3rd.

Evan Fitzgerald was 4th and won the Junior Mens prize.

In the ladies there was a great battle between Clonmel's Angela McCann and Dundrum's Linda Grogan, with Angela edging it by one second in a time of 18.35. Courtney McGuire from Clonmel AC was 3rd in 20.07.

Senior Men

1 Kevin Maunsell, Clonmel AC 15.12

2 Kevin O'Brien, East Cork 15.56

3 John Fitzgibbon, Thurles Crokes 16.05

4 Evan Fitzgerald (Junior) Clonmel AC 16.23

5 Padraig Ruane, Kilkenny Harriers 16.52

6 Conor Ryan, Clonmel AC 17.11

M40 Danny Smith, Burncourt 17.14

M45 Johnny O'Sullivan, Galtee Runners 17.25

M50 Conor Fleming, Clonmel AC 18.01

M55 William O'Donoghue, Mooreabbey Milers 18.26

M60 John Moore, Dundrum AC 21.10

M65 Joe Gough, West Waterford 19.41

M70 Noel Howley, Clonmel AC 24.38

Senior Ladies

1 Angela McCann, Clonmel AC 18.35

2 Linda Grogan, Dundrum AC 18.36

3 Courtney McGuire, Clonmel AC 20.07

4 Lorraine Healy, Moyne AC 20.13

5 Aine Roche, Clonmel AC 20.21

6 Yvonne O'Connor, Clonmel AC 20.36

F35 Aine Roche, Clonmel AC 20.21

F40 Deirdre Blackwell Clonmel AC 20.45

F45 Yvonne O'Connor, Clonmel AC 20.36

F50 Anna Byrne Team IP Clonmel 23.32

Junior Ruby Carroll, Clonmel AC 21.36