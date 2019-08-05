CLONMEL GOLF CLUB CAPTAIN'S PRIZE 2019
'Early bird catches the worm' as Mikey Power wins Captain's Prize at Clonmel Golf Club with superb 66
Captain's Prize winner Mikey Power receives his prize from Jacqueline Garltlan (Captain's wife) and Andrew Gartlan (Men's Captain)
Captain’s Prize - Mikey Power wins with early morning 66
A huge turnout for last Saturday’s Captain’s Prize. Captain Andrew Gartlan pulled out all the stops and the event was an excellent success again.
The first group teed off at 7.40am and by the time Mikey Power and Richie Whelan were replacing the flag on 18 many players had not loaded the clubs. But with a fine early morning score of 66 Mikey had already registered the winning score.
As the breeze rose as the late morning arrived the score of 66 was always going to be difficult to beat and so it proved. Keith Norris came closest with a 68 with Thomas Crotty a shot further back on 69.
The presentations took place in the clubhouse later in the evening and a large number of members gathered with Andrew Gartlan and his family with some travelling from Dundalk to join in the evening.
There was a special presentation to Timmy O’Dwyer to mark the 25th anniversary of Tim’s captaincy.
Congratulations to all the prize winners and to our captain Andrew Gartlan on a wonderful day.
Some of the prizewinners in the Captain's Prize (Andrew Gartlan) at Clonmel Golf Club on Saturday last, August 3:
Front Row, from left: John Leahy, Liam Phelan, Mr Andrew Gartlan (Men's Capt) , Mikey Power (winner) Jacqueline Gartlan, Keith Norris, Thomas Crotty.
Back Row: Billy Lambe, Donal Foley, Mary Smyth (representing Gavin Smyth), Richie Power, Jimmy Ryan, Tony Hogan, Liam Kennedy
Captain’s Prize Results:
Winner (1st nett) Mikey Power 66
2nd Keith Norris 68
3rd Thomas Crotty 69
Best Gross Gavin Smyth 73
4th Billy Lambe 70 (B6)
5th Donal Foley 70 (B9)
6th Liam Kennedy 70
2nd Gross Liam Phelan 75
Front 9 Michael McSweeney
Back 9 Tony Hogan
Past Captain: Billy Hewitt
Senior: Richie Power
Super Senior: Jimmy Ryan
Nearest Pin 3rd: John Leahy
Nearest Pin 17th: Alan Barlow
Visitors Prize: Michael Murphy.
