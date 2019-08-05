Fixtures Mess: Tipperary CCC must now squeeze thirteen rounds of club championship games into just ten weeks

Supporters of the blue and gold are this week celebrating once more as the Tipperary under-20 hurling team progressed to the All-Ireland final alongside their senior counterparts. But, in all of the excitement it easy to forget the plight of the club player in the Premier County: since the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final will take place on Sunday, August 18 and the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland Under-20 Hurling Championship final will take place on the week-ending Sunday, August 25 thirteen rounds of club championship games will now have to be squeezed into just ten weeks.

Following the under-20 All-Ireland final there will be just ten weeks remaining before the Tipperary senior hurling champions (November 10) and senior football champions (November 17) are due to compete in the Munster championship - those weeks end in the following Sundays: September 1, September 8, September 15, September 22, September 29, October 6, October 13, October 20, October 27 and November 3.

Originally the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship final was scheduled to take place on October 20 and senior football final on October 27, but since the respective champions are not in provincial action until the weeks-ending November 10 and November 17 respectively the week-ending November 3 is now an option - if the County Board, however, opt to stick to the original schedule there are just nine weeks available to play thirteen rounds of club championship games.

The thirteen rounds of games break down as follows: there are five rounds of games remaining in the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship, five in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship and three rounds of the divisional hurling championship still to be played in the Mid, North and West Tipperary divisions.

Please, please note that this situation has not been created at the whim of the County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) which is led by chairman Joe Kennedy and secretary Tom Maher. The club delegates to the County Board voted to install this competition structure. The members of the CCC merely follow the competition structure that the delegates to the County Board impose on them.

MASTER PLAN

A master fixtures plan was released earlier this year by the CCC. The fixtures plan ear-marked the following dates for the concluding stages of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship: round two (week-ending September 1), round three (week-ending September 8), preliminary quarter-finals (if required on Wednesday, September 18), quarter-finals (week-ending September 22), semi-finals (week-ending October 6) and the county final on October 20.

Meanwhile the dates for the concluding stages of the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship were as follows: round two (week-ending August 25), round three (week-ending September 15), quarter-finals (week-ending September 29), semi-finals (week-ending October 13) and the county final on October 27.

The problem, of course, is that the master plan has made no allowance for the playing of the respective divisional senior hurling championships. There are three rounds remaining to be played in the Mid, North and West Tipperary divisional senior hurling championships and two in the South. Indeed, the members of the CCC are probably thanking their lucky stars that they do not have the divisional senior football championship to worry about since the winner of those competitions do not progress to the county championship.

DIVISIONAL SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There are three rounds remaining in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship. In the preliminary round defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney accounted for Holycross-Ballycahill (1-18 to 0-17) while the quarter-final draw reads as follows: Loughmore-Castleiney v Moycarkey-Borris, Thurles Sarsfields A v Upperchurch-Drombane, Clonakenny v Drom & Inch and JK Bracken's v Thurles Sarsfields B.

There are three rounds of games remaining in the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship. The first round results read as follows: Kiladangan 1-17 Toomevara 1-12, Borris-Ileigh 0-20 Newport 0-9, Burgess 0-14 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-11, Kilruane 1-21 Silvermines 0-11 and Ballina 1-21 Portroe 1-14. The full quarter-final draw for the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship reads as follows: Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Ballina v Burgess, Borris-Ileigh v Roscrea and Lorrha-Dorrha v Templederry Kenyons.

There are two rounds remaining in the South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship. In the quarter-finals Ballingarry beat St Mary's Clonmel (1-13 to 0-15) while the semi-final draw reads as follows: Ballingarry v Mullinahone, Carrick Swans v Killenaule.

There are three teams competing for this year’s West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship title which is being run on a round robin basis with the top two teams progressing to the final - there are three rounds of games remaining in the competition. In the opening game Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Cashel King Cormacs (1-27 to 0-16); in the second round Clonoulty-Rossmore will face Éire Óg Annacarty and in the third round Éire Óg Annacarty will take on Cashel King Cormacs before the divisional final takes place.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.