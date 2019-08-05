Tipperary ladies football call on the LGFA and the Camogie Association to “work together” in light of Orla O’Dwyer fiasco

On Saturday, August 17 the Tipperary ladies football team will take on Sligo in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship semi-finals at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny while on the same day at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick the Premier County camogie team will take on Kilkenny in the semi-finals of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship. So, dual star Orla O’Dwyer has a decision to make: will she play camogie or ladies football for her county? As a result Tipperary ladies football has released a statement appealing to the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association to “work together” to resolve the issue.

“Tipperary LGFA would like to appeal to the LGFA and Camogie Association to work together to avoid placing dual players such as Orla O’Dwyer in a situation where they have to choose between playing in her TG4 intermediate All-Ireland semi-final or her All-Ireland camogie semi-final as both games have been fixed for August 17th next,” reads the statement released by Tipperary ladies football on Monday evening, August 5.

“This situation has occurred previously and is in direct contravention of the current mantra 20X20 Women in Sport. If she can’t see it she can’t be it, being proffered by both organisations.

“Tipperary LGFA highlighted this possibility to the LGFA on the 22nd January 2019 and feel that seven months’ notice is sufficient to request that this fixture be amended to allow Orla compete in both All Ireland Semi-finals,” continues the statement.

“Our intermediate management team are constantly liaising with our camogie counterparts and feel that better planning and communication has to exist for these problems to be alleviated.

“We are aware there are broadcasting issues, but seven months noticed is sufficient to be able to find a solution.

“We have been in contact with our Sligo counterparts who are open to discussing a change to the fixture date with a possibility of a curtain raiser to the senior All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park being a winning outcome for all,” concludes the statement.

