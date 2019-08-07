Charity All-Ireland preview evening for The Ragg on Friday

Want to know all there is to know about the All-Ireland senior hurling final?

Would you like to hear some of the expert analysts give their opinions on where the game will be won and lost?



Well then you need to get along to Young's, The Ragg on Friday evening next, August 9 for a special All-Ireland senior hurling final preview evening, the proceeds of which will go towards Suir Haven Cancer Resource Centre and the Irish Heart Foundation.

The evening will be hosted by Borrisoleigh man and well-known GAA journalist Shane Stapleton of Off the Ball fame and #OurGame.



And, Shane, who himself has won the All-Ireland club senior hurling final with Cuala and is brother of All-Ireland winning Tipperary hurler Paddy Stapleton, will be welcoming guest speaker Michael Ryan on the evening.

Michael, of course, is also an All-Ireland medal winner with Tipperary, but also managed the side to the last title over Kilkenny in 2016.



Former Tipp Manager Michael Ryan will be a guest speaker

So, he knows what it takes; where the pitfalls may be lurking and what is required to bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to the Premier County.

Doors will open at 9pm and other guests confirmed at this stage include Drom & Inch man and former Tipp midfielder James Woodlock as well as former Kilkenny players Eddie Brennan and Michael Fennelly and many others.

There will be plenty of audience participation on the night as well. So, if you wish to have your say Young's, The Ragg is the place to be.



Following the recent passing of well-known Drom & Inch people - Marie McGrath, who was intrinsically linked to Suir Haven as a founding member and hurler Paddy Kennedy, who died suddenly as a result of heart failure - the organisers, which includes the mother of Tipperary senior hurling captain Seamus Callanan, decided that all proceeds from the event should go towards Suir Haven and the Irish Heart Foundation; two wonderful groups which provide so much assistance to those in need of help.

So, by attending, not only will you be contributing to two great causes, you will also be getting the inside track on all there is to know ahead of the big clash between Tipperary and Kilkenny.



It's a must for all hurling enthusiasts.

See you there.