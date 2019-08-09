West Tipperary hurling - Clonoulty/Rossmore record two wins over Sologhead and Cashel

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2

Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-17 Solohead 2-10

Clonoulty/Rossmore just edged out Solohead in the battle of the remaining two unbeaten sides in Group 2 of the Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship on Tuesday evening last in Clonoulty. Played in ideal conditions this was a close encounter throughout but four points without reply in the last five minutes saw Clonoulty/Rossmore make it two wins from two so far in the championship.

Sean Ryan R got Clonoulty/Rossmore off the mark a point from play. Jack Ryan Casey quickly followed with another. It took Solohead eight minutes before they had their first point. The sides very evenly matched until midway through the first half. The turning point Dylan Kennedy blocking an almost definite goal out for a sixty five which resulted in a wide. Clonoulty/Rossmore began to take over and went in at the break with a four point advantage.

Half time score Clonoulty Rossmore 0.11 Solohead 0.7

Clonoulty/Rossmore had the perfect start to the second half with Sean Ryan finding the net and he added two further points to increase Clonoulty/Rossmore’s advantage to nine points. At this stage victory seemed ominous for Clonoulty/ Rossmore. However Solohead hit a purple patch and had two goals in as many minutes. With five minutes remaining the sides were level. Clonoulty/Rossmore though finished stronger with four unanswered points. Aidan Loughman pointed a long distance free and this was followed by a point by Kieran Carroll. On the thirtieth minute William Ryan made a tremendous run and while a goal was on he settled for a point. A minute later Paudie Coen had a similar chance but he also opted for a point which was the insurance point.

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2

Clonoulty/Rossmore 5-13 Cashel King Cormacs 2-14

Clonoulty/Rossmore booked their place in the semi-finals of the Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship with a five goal display against Cashel King Cormacs in Golden on Friday evening. Their ability to get goals in the first half kept them in touch each time Cashel King Cormacs threatened to pull away. Cashel King Cormacs could have been further ahead but Clonoulty/Rossmore were given a lifeline when Sean Ryan R got in for goal number two.

Cashel King Cormacs got the opening point of the game but Clonoulty/Rossmore responded immediately with a goal from Oisin Fryday. Cashel though took over and hit the next five points in a row, through Adam Skeffington, Jonathan Walsh (3) and Adam Skeffington. Cashel managed to pull away again when Jonathan Walsh batted in Thomas Skeffington’s pass. The game was all tied up in the 17th minute when Aidan Carroll sold his marker a dummy and sent the sliotar crashing to the top of the net. Nicky Kearns and Adam Kennedy swapped points as the lead ebbed and flowed in the remaining minutes of the half. Aidan Loughman added goal number four for Clonoulty/Rossmore while Thomas Skeffington responded with Cashel’s second immediately at the other end. Nicky Kearns levelled with a point from a free with Seanie O’Halloran blowing the half time whistle, 4-3 to 2-9.

The sides were level twice in the opening few minutes of the resumption. Clonoulty/Rossmore were gradually coming more into the game and two points from Nicky Kearns edged them two points in front. The lead ebbed and flowed between a point and two points until Jonathan Walsh levelled from a free with 12 minutes left on the clock. The turning point of the game came with seven points remaining when Paudie Coen collected the sliotar just outside the 21 yard line, took on his man before finding the net. This seemed to drive Clonoulty/Rossmore on and they finished strongly with five unanswered points from Nicky Kearns, Martin Ryan and Sean Ryan R.

The result means Clonoulty/Rossmore will finish top of the group and go straight through to the semi-finals of the competition.

Best for Clonoulty/Rossmore were Declan O’Dwyer and Paddy Kennedy in defence. Jack Ryan Casey brought plenty of energy to the side while Nicky Kearns got on a lot of ball and was reliable from placed balls. Best for Cashel King Cormacs were Brian Davern and Adam Kennedy. Thomas Skeffington caused the Clonoulty/Rossmore defence problems when he ran at them while Jonathan Walsh was their top scorer with 1-8. He was always reliable on frees and dangerous in possession.