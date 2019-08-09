Fixtures Made: North and West Tipperary divisions set the date for senior hurling championship clashes

The North Tipperary and West Tipperary divisional boards have set the date for the next round of their respective senior hurling championships.

The first two quarter-finals in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship are scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 14 while the remaining two will take place on Sunday, September 15.

Saturday, September 14

Hibernian Inn North Tipperary

Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Kiladangan v Kilruane McDonagh's

in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh @ 4pm

Ballina v Burgess

in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh @ 5.30pm

Sunday, September 15

Hibernian Inn North Tipperary

Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Borris-Ileigh v Roscrea

in Dolla @ 2pm

Lorrha-Dorrha v Templederry Kenyons

in Dolla @ 3.30pm

The first round results read as follows: Kiladangan 1-17 Toomevara 1-12, Borris-Ileigh 0-20 Newport 0-9, Burgess 0-14 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-11, Kilruane 1-21 Silvermines 0-11 and Ballina 1-21 Portroe 1-14.

WEST TIPPERARY

There are three teams competing for this year’s West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship title which is being run on a round robin basis with the top two teams progressing to the final - in the opening game Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Cashel King Cormacs (1-27 to 0-16).

Sunday, September 15

Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior

Hurling Championship Round Two

Cashel King Cormacs v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

in Dundrum @ 3pm

Wednesday, September 18

Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior

Hurling Championship Round Three

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Clonoulty-Rossmore

in Golden @ 6pm

MID TIPPERARY

There are three rounds remaining in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship. In the preliminary round defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney accounted for Holycross-Ballycahill (1-18 to 0-17) while the quarter-final draw reads as follows: Loughmore-Castleiney v Moycarkey-Borris, Thurles Sarsfields A v Upperchurch-Drombane, Clonakenny v Drom & Inch and JK Bracken's v Thurles Sarsfields B.

SOUTH TIPPERARY

There are two rounds remaining in the South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship. In the quarter-finals Ballingarry beat St Mary's Clonmel (1-13 to 0-15) while the semi-final draw reads as follows: Ballingarry v Mullinahone, Carrick Swans v Killenaule.

