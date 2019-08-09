HURLING
Fixtures Made: North and West Tipperary divisions set the date for senior hurling championship clashes
Eamonn and Liam O'Shea inspired Kilruane MacDonagh's to the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship title during the 2018 season.
The North Tipperary and West Tipperary divisional boards have set the date for the next round of their respective senior hurling championships.
The first two quarter-finals in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship are scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 14 while the remaining two will take place on Sunday, September 15.
Saturday, September 14
Hibernian Inn North Tipperary
Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Kiladangan v Kilruane McDonagh's
in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh @ 4pm
Ballina v Burgess
in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh @ 5.30pm
Sunday, September 15
Hibernian Inn North Tipperary
Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Borris-Ileigh v Roscrea
in Dolla @ 2pm
Lorrha-Dorrha v Templederry Kenyons
in Dolla @ 3.30pm
The first round results read as follows: Kiladangan 1-17 Toomevara 1-12, Borris-Ileigh 0-20 Newport 0-9, Burgess 0-14 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-11, Kilruane 1-21 Silvermines 0-11 and Ballina 1-21 Portroe 1-14.
WEST TIPPERARY
There are three teams competing for this year’s West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship title which is being run on a round robin basis with the top two teams progressing to the final - in the opening game Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Cashel King Cormacs (1-27 to 0-16).
Sunday, September 15
Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior
Hurling Championship Round Two
Cashel King Cormacs v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
in Dundrum @ 3pm
Wednesday, September 18
Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior
Hurling Championship Round Three
Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Clonoulty-Rossmore
in Golden @ 6pm
MID TIPPERARY
There are three rounds remaining in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship. In the preliminary round defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney accounted for Holycross-Ballycahill (1-18 to 0-17) while the quarter-final draw reads as follows: Loughmore-Castleiney v Moycarkey-Borris, Thurles Sarsfields A v Upperchurch-Drombane, Clonakenny v Drom & Inch and JK Bracken's v Thurles Sarsfields B.
SOUTH TIPPERARY
There are two rounds remaining in the South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship. In the quarter-finals Ballingarry beat St Mary's Clonmel (1-13 to 0-15) while the semi-final draw reads as follows: Ballingarry v Mullinahone, Carrick Swans v Killenaule.
