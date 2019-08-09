GAELIC FOOTBALL
Fixtures Made: Tipperary CCC schedule senior, intermediate and junior football championship games
Alan Campbell captained Moyle Rovers to the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship title during the 2018 season. He is pictured here with Football Board chairman Barry O'Brien.
With time now of the essence as regards club fixtures the Tipperary County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have fixed a whole series of senior, intermediate and junior A football championship games for the weekend of the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland Under-20 Hurling Championship final between Tipperary and Kilkenny on Saturday, August 24 - clubs with players involved with the under-20 hurlers have not been asked to compete in the second round of football championship until Tuesday, August 27. Round three of the respective county football championships is scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, September 15.
The fixtures programme for the second round of the football championship read as follows:
Wednesday, August 14
Tipperary Water County
Intermediate Football Championship
Drom & Inch v Clonoulty-Rossmore
in Holycross @ 7.30pm
Thursday, August 22
Tipperary Water County
Junior A Football Championship
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Mullinahone
in Ballingarry @ 6.45pm
Friday, August 23
Tipperary Water County
Senior Football Championship
Kiladangan v Ballyporeen
in Boherlahan @ 6.45pm
Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Aherlow Gaels
in New Inn @ 6.45pm
Upperchurch-Drombane v Killenaule
in Littleton @ 6.45pm
Tipperary Water County
Intermediate Football Championship
Clonmel Commercials v Moycarkey-Borris
in Fethard @ 6.45pm
Tipperary Water County
Junior A Football Championship
Cahir v Newcastle
in Ardfinnan @ 6.45pm
Moyle Rovers v Ardfinnan
in Cahir @ 6.45pm
Clerihan v Ballingarry
in Monroe @ 6.45pm
Sunday, August 25
Tipperary Water County
Senior Football Championship
Cahir v Loughmore-Castleiney
in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6pm
Tipperary Water County
Intermediate Football Championship
JK Bracken's v Moyle Rovers
in Ballingarry @ 5pm
Father Sheehy's v Rockwell Rovers
in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 5pm
Grangemockler-Ballyneale v Clonmel Óg
in Cloneen @ 6pm
Fethard v Carrick Swans
in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 6.30pm
Tipperary Water County
Junior A Football Championship
Solohead v Sean Treacy's
in Cappawhite @ 5pm
Arravale Rovers v Shannon Rovers
in Newport @ 6pm
Portroe v St Patrick's
in Templetuohy @ 6pm
Emly v Rosegreen
in Cappawhite @ 6.30pm
Tuesday, August 27
Tipperary Water County
Senior Football Championship
Arravale Rovers v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun
in Lattin @ 6.45pm
Moyne-Templetuohy v Clonmel Commercials
in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6.45pm
JK Bracken's v Ardfinnan
in Golden @ 6.45pm
Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Moyle Rovers
in New Inn @ 6.45pm
Tipperary Water County
Intermediate Football Championship
Loughmore-Castleiney v Golden-Kilfeacle
in Clonoulty @ 6.45pm
Borrisokane v Cashel King Cormacs
in Borrisoleigh @ 6.45pm
Tipperary Water County
Junior A Football Championship
Cappawhite v Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
in Annacarty @ 6.45pm
Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Boherlahan Dualla
in Sean Treacy Park @ 6.45pm
