Fixtures Made: Tipperary CCC schedule senior, intermediate and junior football championship games

With time now of the essence as regards club fixtures the Tipperary County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have fixed a whole series of senior, intermediate and junior A football championship games for the weekend of the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland Under-20 Hurling Championship final between Tipperary and Kilkenny on Saturday, August 24 - clubs with players involved with the under-20 hurlers have not been asked to compete in the second round of football championship until Tuesday, August 27. Round three of the respective county football championships is scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, September 15.

The fixtures programme for the second round of the football championship read as follows:

Wednesday, August 14

Tipperary Water County

Intermediate Football Championship

Drom & Inch v Clonoulty-Rossmore

in Holycross @ 7.30pm

Thursday, August 22

Tipperary Water County

Junior A Football Championship

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Mullinahone

in Ballingarry @ 6.45pm

Friday, August 23

Tipperary Water County

Senior Football Championship

Kiladangan v Ballyporeen

in Boherlahan @ 6.45pm

Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Aherlow Gaels

in New Inn @ 6.45pm

Upperchurch-Drombane v Killenaule

in Littleton @ 6.45pm

Tipperary Water County

Intermediate Football Championship

Clonmel Commercials v Moycarkey-Borris

in Fethard @ 6.45pm

Tipperary Water County

Junior A Football Championship

Cahir v Newcastle

in Ardfinnan @ 6.45pm

Moyle Rovers v Ardfinnan

in Cahir @ 6.45pm

Clerihan v Ballingarry

in Monroe @ 6.45pm

Sunday, August 25

Tipperary Water County

Senior Football Championship

Cahir v Loughmore-Castleiney

in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6pm

Tipperary Water County

Intermediate Football Championship

JK Bracken's v Moyle Rovers

in Ballingarry @ 5pm

Father Sheehy's v Rockwell Rovers

in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 5pm

Grangemockler-Ballyneale v Clonmel Óg

in Cloneen @ 6pm

Fethard v Carrick Swans

in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 6.30pm

Tipperary Water County

Junior A Football Championship

Solohead v Sean Treacy's

in Cappawhite @ 5pm

Arravale Rovers v Shannon Rovers

in Newport @ 6pm

Portroe v St Patrick's

in Templetuohy @ 6pm

Emly v Rosegreen

in Cappawhite @ 6.30pm

Tuesday, August 27

Tipperary Water County

Senior Football Championship

Arravale Rovers v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun

in Lattin @ 6.45pm

Moyne-Templetuohy v Clonmel Commercials

in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6.45pm

JK Bracken's v Ardfinnan

in Golden @ 6.45pm

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Moyle Rovers

in New Inn @ 6.45pm

Tipperary Water County

Intermediate Football Championship

Loughmore-Castleiney v Golden-Kilfeacle

in Clonoulty @ 6.45pm

Borrisokane v Cashel King Cormacs

in Borrisoleigh @ 6.45pm

Tipperary Water County

Junior A Football Championship

Cappawhite v Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

in Annacarty @ 6.45pm

Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Boherlahan Dualla

in Sean Treacy Park @ 6.45pm

