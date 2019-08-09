No reprieve for Tipperary dual star Orla O'Dwyer as throw-in time for All-Ireland semi-final is announced

Although Tipperary LGFA appealed to the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association to “work together” this week in light of the fixtures fiasco concerning dual star Orla O'Dwyer there has been no reprieve - the throw-in times for the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship and the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship have been confirmed for Saturday, August 17.

On Saturday, August 17 the Tipperary ladies football team will take on Sligo in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship semi-final at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny at 3pm - Meath will face Roscommon in their respective semi-final at the same venue at 4.45pm.

Meanwhile on the same day at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick the Premier County will take on Kilkenny in the semi-finals of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship at 5.30pm - in their respective semi-finals Cork face Galway at 7.15pm.

This week Tipperary LGFA released a statement appealing to the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association to “work together” to resolve the issue with particular reference to dual player Orla O'Dwyer while also citing that the potential issue was flagged by the Tipperary LGFA in January of this year. The Tipperary LGFA also revealed this week that the Premier County's senior management team had been in contact with their Sligo counterparts who were “open to discussing a change to the fixture date”.

