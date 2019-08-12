Countdown well underway to the Tipperary ladies football team's All-Ireland semi-final against Sligo

The countdown is well and truly underway to the Tipperary ladies football team's All-Ireland semi-final clash - on Saturday, August 17 Tipperary will take on Sligo in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship semi-final at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny at 3pm (Meath will face Roscommon in their respective semi-final at the same venue at 4.45pm).

The Tipperary team got the fright of their lives at Staker Wallace in Limerick in the quarter-finals when the Premier County just about edged a cracking contest with Clare (1-13 to 2-8). Clare were absolutely relentless and thanks to a Niamh O’Dea goal in the 48th minute the Banner led 2-8 to 1-9. With Clare tracking the Tipperary runners superbly and blocking Aishling Moloney’s route to goal on a regular basis the side managed by Shane Ronayne looked to be in trouble. Tipp, however, settled down and fired a rousing 0-4 without reply to book their place in the semi-finals.

In the three remaining quarter-finals Sligo beat Offaly (2-14 to 2-10), Meath proved too good for Wexford (4-15 to 3-14) and Roscommon beat Kildare (2-18 to 2-10).

During the group stage of the competition Tipperary beat Meath (6-10 to 1-14), Longford (7-22 to 2-4) and Wicklow (4-17 to 3-12). Tipperary also won the Munster final this season when they beat Clare 0-20 to 1-4 in the decider. Tipperary progressed to the provincial final thanks to victories over Limerick (10-22 to 0-4) and Clare (2-15 to 2-11).

The Mary Quinn Memorial Cup will be up for grabs on Sunday, September 15 at Croke Park, Dublin when the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship final takes place. Tipperary, of course, were crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions as recently as 2017 when beating Tyrone so famously in the decider (1-13 to 1-10), but were cruelly relegated from the senior grade in the 2018.

Manager Shane Ronayne (Mourneabbey, Cork) is joined on the management team by Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), Ed Burke (Moyle Rovers) and Sarah Jane Darmody (Ardfinnan) while James O’Leary (Arravale Rovers) takes responsibility for the strength and conditioning of the side.

The Tipperary team which beat Clare in the quarter-finals read as follows: Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Maria Curley (Templemore), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan). Subs used: Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s) and Róisín Daly (Moyne-Templetuohy).

