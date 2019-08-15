Knockvilla overcome Annacarty in West Tipperary minor hurling championship

JOE HAYES CLEANLINE WEST TIPPERARY MINOR ‘A’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

KNOCKAVILLA/DONASKEIGH KICKHAMS 5-22 EIRE OG ANNCARTY/DONOHILL 2-5

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams got their Joe Hayes Cleanline West Minor A Hurling Championship campaign up and running with a comprehensive victory over the Eire Og/Galtee Rovers combination at Annacarty on Wednesday evening last. Four second half goals, two each from Jamie Duncan and Devon Ryan, capped off this solid all round performance.

Kickhams were off the blocks early on and led four points to one after ten minutes but a Jim Quirke goal brought the sides level. Quirke struck again for his second on 19 minutes to give the combo a three point lead, but this lead was short lived as directly from the puck out, Brendan Barron collected and equalised with a blistering shot to the net. This score lifted Kickhams and six unanswered points gave them a good cushion as they went in at the break leading 1.11 to 2.2.

Kickhams started the second half in whirlwind fashion with Devon Ryan adding a goal and a point inside the opening minute. This effectively killed off the game as a contest and a further goal from Ryan and two more from Jamie Duncan coupled with a display of point taking saw them run out easy winners on the night.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Aaron Browne, Michael Breen, Ben Loughman, Conor Farrell, Jack Ryan (0.1), Lorcan Carr, Conor Horgan, Stephen Browne, Eddie Daly (0.1), Jamie Duncan (2.4), Dylan O’Grady (0.1f), Devon Ryan (2.10,8f), Joe Fitzgerald (0.1), Brendan Barron (1.2), Ben Ryan (0.1)

Subs used; Declan Ryan (0.1), Josh Browne, Cormack Ryan, Cathal Duggan, Jack Breen.

Eire Og/Galtee Rovers: Cian Ryan, Dara O’Brien, Eoghan Brennan, Sean Gubbins, Stephen McDonald, Evan Breen, David Harold Barry, Keelan O’Connor, Jack Kingston, Daniel Kelly, Cian Mooney (0.2,1f), Paudie Bradshaw (0.3f), Eamon Quirke, Jim Quirke (2.0), Aaron Tuohy.

Sub used; Michael Furlong.

Referee: Davy Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs).