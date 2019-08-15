The quarter-final fixtures have been announced for the Mid Tipperary senior hurling championship

The fixtures for the 2019 Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals have been announced along with the details of the last four clashes in the Mid Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship - all games are scheduled to take place on the week-ending September 14-15.

On Saturday, September 14 Templetuohy will host the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final clash between Clonakenny and Drom & Inch at 3.30pm while the intermediate semi-final between Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Boherlahan-Dualla throws in at 5pm at the same venue.

On Sunday, September 15 the second intermediate semi-final between Moyne-Templetuohy and Drom & Inch will take place at Holycross (12 noon).

Also on Sunday, September 15 The Ragg will play host to two Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals - at 2pm Thurles Sarsfields A take on Upperchurch-Drombane followed by Thurles Sarsfields B versus JK Bracken's at 3.30pm.

Templetuohy will be the venue for the fourth Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final on September 15 when the defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney place their title on the line against Moycarkey-Borris (5.30pm).

Extra-time will be played in all games if required.

In the preliminary round of the senior competition Loughmore-Castleiney accounted for Holycross-Ballycahill (1-18 to 0-17).

