Liam Sheedy has named the Tipperary team to face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior hurling final

Brian McDonnell

Brian McDonnell

bmcdonnell@tipperarystar.ie

Manager Liam Sheedy has named the Tipperary team which is set to face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park, Dublin on Sunday, August 18 at 3.30pm.

The starting Tipperary team reads as follows:

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)
8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)
10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)
13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, captain)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)
17. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
18. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
19. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
20. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)
21. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
22. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
24. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
26. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

