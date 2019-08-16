Liam Sheedy has named the Tipperary team to face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior hurling final

Manager Liam Sheedy has named the Tipperary team which is set to face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park, Dublin on Sunday, August 18 at 3.30pm.

The starting Tipperary team reads as follows:

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, captain)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

17. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

18. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

19. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

20. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

21. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

22. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

24. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

26. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.