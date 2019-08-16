HURLING
Liam Sheedy has named the Tipperary team to face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior hurling final
In association with Tipperary Pure Irish Water
Tipperary stars Ronan Maher, Séamus Callanan and Noel McGrath.
Manager Liam Sheedy has named the Tipperary team which is set to face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park, Dublin on Sunday, August 18 at 3.30pm.
The starting Tipperary team reads as follows:
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)
8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)
10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)
13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, captain)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
Subs:
16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)
17. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
18. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
19. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
20. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)
21. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
22. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
24. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
26. Seán O’Brien (Newport)
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on