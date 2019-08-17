Kilkenny out-class a brave Tipperary team in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship semi-finals

Two late, late goals took the lop-sided look off the scoreboard at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick when a brave Tipperary team were out-classed by Kilkenny in the semi-finals of Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship on Saturday evening.

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior

Camogie Championship Semi-Finals

Tipperary 3-12 Kilkenny 2-21

There was plenty to celebrate from a Tipperary point of view. The Premier County girls were brave and worked hard, but they struggled to contain a Kilkenny team who have appeared in the last three All-Ireland finals and were crowned champions as recently as 2016. Guts will only take you so far when you encounter a team of this quality.

Tipperary played with the aid of a stiff breeze in the opening half, but trailed by four points at the break (1-8 to 2-9). Indeed, the Premier County did not score an effort from play in the second half until the 57th minute and were cut twelve points adrift (1-12 to 2-21) before Orla O’Dwyer and Karen Kennedy plundered late goals. Tipp were also fortunate that Kilkenny fired eleven wides and spurned two more clear goal-scoring opportunities.

2019 CAMPAIGN

Tipperary battled their way into the semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles recently when the Premier County beat Limerick 1-10 to 1-5. Tipperary lost their opening game during the group stage of this year’s championship to Cork (1-8 to 2-20), but the Premier County bounced back to register four successive wins against Waterford (4-11 to 2-14), Clare (2-12 to 1-7), Dublin (1-11 to 0-9) and Meath (0-15 to 0-11) and duly progressed to the quarter-finals.

The Tipperary management team was as follows: Niamh Lillis (manager), Dinny Ferncombe (selector), Eddie Costello (selector), Carmel Bradshaw (selector), Brian Hurley (physio), Paddy Quinlan (S&C) and Doctor Paul Scully.

INTERMEDIATE SEMI-FINAL

Tipperary were also in Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship semi-final action on Saturday when the Premier County lost to Galway (2-5 to 2-9) at Cratloe GAA Club (County Clare).

FIRST HALF

From the off the Tipperary defenders elected to follow the Kilkenny attackers out the field which only succeeded in creating an acre of space in front of the Cats’ two-player inside forward line and while the Premier County did get off to an encouraging start, especially after Aoife McGrath’s long-range free was spilled into the net (1-3 to 0-2 after eight minutes), it wasn’t long before the 2018 All-Ireland finalists started to carve their opponents open. And, despite playing with the aid of the breeze in the opening half Tipp trailed 1-8 to 2-9 at the interval.

A rousing left-handed Megan Ryan point from the middle of the field got Tipperary off to a great start in the opening minute before Eibhlís McDonald doubled the Tipp tally soon after. Denise Gaule (free) and Michelle Quilty hit back for Kilkenny, but Ereena Fryday re-claimed the lead for Tipperary before Aoife McGrath’s long-range free found the net in the eighth minute (1-3 to 0-2).

Kilkenny responded to the challenge posed with three successive points - Michelle Quilty (free), Katie Power and Ann Dalton were responsible for these efforts before Katie Power set up Michelle Quilty for a goal in the 21st minute (1-3 to 1-5).

Between the 22nd and 29th minutes Tipperary did especially well to out-score their opponents 0-4 to 0-1. Eibhlís McDonald set the Premier County on their way, Cáit Devane converted two frees to tie the game and then Miriam Campion set-up Niamh Treacy for the lead score in the 29th minute (1-7 to 1-6).

Kilkenny, however, dominated the closing stages of the opening half (including five minutes of injury time) when the Cats out-scored Tipperary 1-3 to a single point. Edwina Keane and Michelle Quilty (two, one free) accounted for the points while Ann Dalton flicked home a clever goal after Tipp ‘keeper Caoimhe Bourke did superbly well to initially save from Michelle Quilty.

SECOND HALF

Against the significant breeze there was a very real danger now that the roof could cave in on a brave Tipperary side. A Michelle Quilty strike left five between the sides in the 34th minute, but the Premier County hit back with two Cáit Devane frees to give blue and gold supporters something to cheer.

Kilkenny, however, were in complete control between the 41st and 54th minutes when the side managed by Ann Downey out-scored the Premier County 0-9 to 0-1. During this period Cáit Devane converted another Tipp free, but points from Denise Gaule (four, one free), Michelle Quilty (0-3, three frees), Katie Power and Kelly-Anne Doyle opened an eleven-point gap (1-11 to 2-19).

Karin Blair notched Tipperary’s first point from play in the second half in the 57th minute while a brace from Denise Gaule, who regularly found the world of space directly in front of the Premier County goal, left twelve between the sides with fifty-nine minutes on the clock (1-12 to 2-21).

To be fair Tipperary never gave up with Orla O’Dwyer (59th minute) and Karen Kennedy (65th) notching fine individual goals late on to take the lop-sided look off the scoreboard.

MATCH DETAILS

Tipperary: Caoimhe Bourke (Drom & Inch), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Julieanne Bourke (Borris-Ileigh), Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Aoife McGrath (Drom & Inch, 1-0, 1-0 free), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields, 1-0), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Niamh Treacy (Drom & Inch, 0-1), Nicole Walsh (Borris-Ileigh), Orla O’Dwyer (Cashel, 1-0), Megan Ryan (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla Kickhams, 0-1), Cáit Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore, 0-6, 0-5 frees), Miriam Campion (Drom & Inch), Eibhlís McDonald (Éire Óg Annacarty, 0-2). Subs: (HT) Grace O’Toole (Newport-Ballinahinch) for Aoife McGrath, (HT) Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields) for Eimear Loughman, (44th) Caoimhe Perdue (Cashel) for Niamh Treacy, (55th) Karin Blair (Cashel, 0-1) for Miriam Campion.

Kilkenny: Emma Kavanagh, Colette Dormer, Catherine Foley, Grace Walsh, Davina Tobin, Claire Phelan, Edwina Keane (0-1), Kelly-Anne Doyle (0-1), Meighan Farrell, Katie Power (0-2), Ann Dalton (1-2), Anna Farrell (0-1), Michelle Quilty (1-8, 0-4 frees), Miriam Walsh, Denise Gaule (0-7, 0-2 frees). Subs: (56th) Dannielle Morrissey for Michelle Quilty, (62nd) Aoife Doyle for Miriam Walsh.

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath).

