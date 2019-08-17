Jack Atkinson-Lynch inspires Gortnahoe to a Mid Tipperary minor B hurling final win over Upperchurch

It was truly fitting that Jack Atkinson-Lynch landed the final score of the Thurles Credit Union Mid Tipperary Minor B Hurling Championship final at Holycross on Saturday afternoon. Having played with a very significant wind in the opening half Gortnahoe-Glengoole trailed by a point at the break (0-9 to 1-7), but, thanks in no small part to the work of men like man of the match Atkinson-Lynch, Upperchurch-Drombane were restricted to just four second half points.

Thurles Credit Union Mid Tipperary

Minor B Hurling Championship Final

Gortnahoe-Glengoole 1-19

Upperchurch-Drombane 1-11

Jack Atkinson-Lynch may not have been the most talented hurler on the field, but the Gortnahoe-Glengoole centre-forward was certainly the most effective. He worked tirelessly, scored three points from play, was fouled for a handful of frees and also set up a Jamie Costello goal. Alongside Atkinson-Lynch Brian Maher, Darragh Maher, Cormac Moloney and Oisín Cleary enjoyed fine outings for Gortnahoe-Glengoole while full-back Oisín Treacy, Luke Shanahan and Pat Ryan were the outstanding performers for Upperchurch-Drombane.

FIRST HALF

Jack Atkinson-Lynch turned over the ball in the first minute before setting up Oisín Cleary for the opening score of the game. Atkinson-Lynch soon added to the Gortnahoe-Glengoole tally, but Upperchurch-Drombane responded well with four Pat Ryan frees and a Luke Shanahan effort propelling them toward a 0-5 to 0-3 lead with seventeen minutes on the clock.

Gortnahoe-Glengoole rallied with three successive points thanks to Oisín Cleary (two frees) and Jack Atkinson-Lynch to take the lead before Pat Ryan (free) and Darragh Maher (’65) traded efforts. Upperchurch-Drombane were trailing by a point in the 26th minute when Michael McLoughlin plundered the opening goal of the game (1-6 to 0-7) - when Keith Ryan’s shot dropped short Pat Ryan won a ruck and created an opportunity for Patrick Purcell; Gortnahoe-Glengoole ‘keeper Robert Gleeson did superbly well to save Purcell’s effort, but McLoughlin buried the rebound.

Dillon Butler, Pat Ryan and then Liam Hayes brought the first half scoring to a close, but it looked like Gortnahoe-Glengoole were in deep trouble when trailing by one at the break (0-9 to 1-7).

Brian King (representing the competition sponsors Thurles Credit Union) is pictured presenting the man of the match award to Gortnahoe-Glengoole's Jack Atkinson-Lynch following the Thurles Credit Union Mid Tipperary Minor B Hurling Championship final - also pictured are Mid Tipperary GAA Board chairman Jonathon Cullen and secretary Sally Young. Picture: Eamonn McGee

SECOND HALF

Gortnahoe-Glengoole, however, refused to give an inch thereafter. Indeed, half-backs Brian Maher and then John Lanigan burst forward to land rousing points inside the opening two minutes of the second half. Pat Ryan responded with an Upperchurch-Drombane free in the 36th minute to tie the game, but Jack Atkinson-Lynch took on the Gortnahoe-Glengoole defence six minutes later, broke three tackles and then set-up Jamie Costello for the finish. Darragh Maher converted a free soon after and, suddenly, Gortnahoe-Glengoole led by four (1-12 to 1-8).

During this period the work rate of the Gortnahoe-Glengoole forward line was something to behold with Jack Atkinson-Lynch, in particular, absolutely nailing opposition ball carriers.

In the 53rd minute Luke Shanahan landed Upperchurch-Drombane’s first score from play in the second half to leave a manageable three points between the sides (1-13 to 1-10). Upperchurch-Drombane still enjoyed an opportunity to rescue the situation, but Gortnahoe-Glengoole made little of prevailing elements when out-scoring their rivals 0-6 to 0-1 when it mattered most.

Three of those scores arrived courtesy of placed balls while Oisín Cleary (two) and Jack Atkinson-Lynch landed efforts from play while ‘keeper Robert Gleeson also saved a 21-yard free from Upperchurch-Drombane’s Keith Ryan in the 62nd minute.

It is interesting to note that Gortnahoe-Glengoole also fired fourteen wides in this contest (Upperchurch-Drombane: five).

The Gortnahoe-Glengoole panel of players which defeated Upperchurch-Drombane in the Thurles Credit Union Mid Tipperary Minor B Hurling Championship final at Holycross on Saturday. Picture: Eamonn McGee

MATCH DETAILS

Gortnahoe-Glengoole: Robert Gleeson, Charlie Tobin, Cormac Moloney, Aidan Moloney, Patrick Campion, Brian Maher (joint-captain, 0-1), John Lanigan (0-1), Darragh Maher (0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘65s), Liam Hayes (0-1), Dillon Butler (joint-captain, 0-1), Jack Atkinson-Lynch (0-3), Oisín Cleary (0-8, 0-5 frees), Jamie Costello (1-0), Michael O’Mahoney, Cian Barnaville. Subs: (54th) Jason Synott for Cian Barnaville, (67th) David Lanigan for Jamie Costello, (68th) Michael Lanigan for Dillon Butler.

Upperchurch-Drombane: Tom Purcell, Joe Bourke, Oisín Treacy, Mikey Griffin, Darragh Bourke, Keith Ryan, Patrick Bourke, James Griffin (0-1), AJ Shanahan, Michael McLoughlin (1-0), Luke Shanahan (0-2), Patrick Purcell, Jack Meehan, Pat Ryan (0-8, 0-5 frees), Eoin Noonan. Subs: (51st) David Ryan for Eoin Noonan.

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Thurles Gaels).

