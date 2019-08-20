Gearóid Ryan scores a hat-trick of goals as Cappawhite defeat Cashel in West Tipperary minor hurling

Joe Hayes Cleanline West Minor A Hurling Championship

CAPPAWHITE 4-13 CASHEL KING CORMACS 0-15

Cappawhite Gaels made it two wins from two outings when they accounted for Cashel King Cormacs at Cashel on Saturday evening.

Played before a sizeable crowd, this was a hugely entertaining game, with Cappa’s ability to score goals the difference between the sides. It took the introduction of Dara McCarthy and Ciaran Doody at half time to inject the pace and movement in the forward division for the combo to break down the Cashel defence. McCarthy finished the game with one goal and five points to his credit, the goal coming with his first ball in the opening minute after the break. Gearoid Ryan also hit two second half goals to complete his hat trick.

The game got off to a mediocre start with both defences on top and scores hard to come by. Cappa Gaels led by 0.3 to 0.2 after 15 minutes, but a Gearoid Ryan goal four minutes later gave them a two point cushion at the break as they led 1.5 to 0.6.

Two points each from Pakie Barry and Gearoid Lennon plus a wonderful point from a side line cut from Ryan Renehan completed their first half scoring, with Jack McGrath, Conor O’Dwyer, Davy Clarke and Dan Moloney getting on the score board for Cashel.

Cappa hit the ground running after the break and two goals in the opening four minutes set the tone for the second half. Dara McCarthy, Gearoid Ryan and Gearoid Lennon continued to penetrate the Cashel defence. Cashel hit some great points during this second period but in the end it was the combo’s ability to find the net that was the difference between the sides.

Cappawhite Gaels: Anthony Barry, Daniel Clancy, Mikey Carmody, Daire Duggan, Seamus Burns, Ryan Renehan (0.1,sl), Cian O’Carroll, Pakie Barry (0.2), Michael O’Brien, Gearoid Lennon (0.3,2f), Jack Armshaw, Ben White, Thierry Hassett, Eoin Murray, Gearoid Ryan (3.2). Subs used: Dara McCarthy (1.5,2f), Ciaran Doody, James Quinlan.

Cashel King Cormacs: Evan Moloney, Oisin Dwan, Calum Lawrence, Kevin Gayson Molloy, Aaron Breen, Conor O’Dwyer (0.4, 3f), Padraig Brosnan, Padraig Clarke, Dan Moloney (0.3), Aaron Moloney (0.2), Cian Moloney, Donal Ryan, Davy Clarke (0.1), Jack McGrath (0.3,2f), Ronan Connolly (0.2)Subs used: Eoghan Murphy, Ross Whelan, John Ryan.

Referee: John O’Grady (Rosegreen).